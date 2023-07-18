Court rejects Metsküla school closure legal protection appeal

News
Metsküla school.
Metsküla school. Source: Rait-Roland Veskemaa/ERR
News

A rural school in western Estonia which is facing closure has had its second application for legal protection denied, regional daily Lääne Elu reports.

The school, in Metsküla, Lääne County, has seen its situation unchanged after the first-tier administrative court found no new circumstances had emerged compared with its earlier application for legal protection, meaning that this was not granted.

Lääneranna  Rural Municipality's decision to close the school thus remains in place.

Metsküla was chosen as school of the year at the end of the last academic year.

On March 24, Lääneranna Rural Municipality had ruled that the Metsküla elementary school (Metsküla Algkool), along with another school at  Lõpe, Pärnu County would be closed, while a third school, at Virtsu, Lääne County would transition into a four-grade school from its current elementary school status.

Additionally, the Varbla and Koonga schools (both in Pärnu County) are to become six-grade institutions from the fall of 2024.

The Metsküla, Lõpe and Virtsu schools were able to obtain preliminary legal protection from the Tallinn Administrative Court, but the municipality appealed this at the second-tier district court, successfully as it turned out, leaving parents just a couple of months to find replacement schooling options for their children.

Since legal protection would not make any difference to this time-scale, the district court found, the administrative court cannot apply legal protection again for the same reason.

The Tallinn District Court, in turn, decided to cancel the preliminary legal protection of both Metsküla, Lõpe and VIrtsu schools, saying that the Lääneranna municipal authority has been searching for a reasonable solution for a long period of time, to reconcile the availability of education for children and the municipality's financial obligations, while in the court's opinion, there have been no obvious errors of consideration on these matters.

Two private schools and several kindgergartens also operate in Lääneranna's jurisdiction.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: Lääne Elu

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:16

WRC Rally Estonia opening to feature Nublu, Alika and others

14:42

Viljandi Folk Festival organizers request €180,000 additional 2024 funding

14:41

Kallas: Estonia to decouple from Russian electricity grid by start of 2025

14:00

ERJK sends inquiries to political parties about SALK services

13:13

State auction of former reservist officers' building fails to attract bids

12:26

Foreign minister: Estonia fully backs ICC in its investigations

11:55

School meal regulations to include additional criteria on food quality

11:15

Rail tragedy brings crossing safety back under the spotlight

10:28

Estonian banks earned almost as much in first half of 2023 as whole of 2022 Updated

10:21

ERR in Latvia: Selija military training area to be Baltic states' largest

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

14.07

Grosberg: Ukrainian forces getting closer to significant success

17.07

Estonia continues to push for EU-wide Russian tourism ban

17.07

Tallinn's busy Tehnika tänav to close for roadworks

17.07

NATO diplomat: Vilnius summit changed leaders' attitudes towards Ukraine

17.07

Estonia issued 322 visas to Russian citizens this June

15.07

Estonia joins 37 other countries in Hungary LGBTQI+ statement

08:45

Large line of cars builds up at Narva border crossing checkpoint

17.07

Fewer vegetables grown in Estonia due to farm worker shortages

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: