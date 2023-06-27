At least two new schools to open in Estonia this fall

Classroom.
Classroom. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
At least two new schools will open in Estonia this fall, one in Põlva and the other in Lääne-Harju Municipality. Another two educational institutions are awaiting an activity license from the Ministry of Education.

Aire Koik, communications adviser for the Estonian Ministry of Education and Research, told ERR that they have information to suggest two new schools will open in the fall.

The Jakobi School in Põlva was initially opened as a branch of the Tartu Lutheran Peetri School in 2019. The school has since then become independent and will start on its own from September.

The school, which has 60 students, promotes a Christian worldview and Southeastern Estonia's cultural heritage. The currently five-grade school will open a sixth grade this fall and plans to become a full nine-grade basic school by the 2026/2027 academic year.

The second newcomer to the Estonian school landscape is the Lodijärve School in Lääne-Harju Municipality. It is a municipal school that will be based in the Klooga schoolhouse to be separated from the Laulasmaa School. The school will cater to residents of the Lääne-Harju Municipality.

The school, located in the small town of Kooga, will have nine grades and the local government is currently trying to find a principal to run it.

In addition, two more schools might open in 2023.

"We are still processing the licenses of two other municipal schools, which is why we cannot provide any more information about them at this time," Koik said.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

