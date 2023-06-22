Education Ministry wants to hold state exams ahead of schools' entry exams

Estonian students ready to take an exam. Photo is illustrative.
Estonian students ready to take an exam. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) said that the ministry plans to change the order in which national examinations and schools' entry exams take place to make sure the former always take place before the latter.

"We are making preparations for next year's exams organization project. We are currently debating whether to change the order in which exams take place, with students currently first having to take entry exams to get into high school and only then taking the basic school state exams," Kallas said at the government's press conference.

"This is not a favorable system for the student, which is why the ministry wants to change the order in which these exams take place for the next academic year. That we will first have students take basic school graduation exams and only then high school entry exams," Kallas added.

Failing the state exam currently means that high schools might rescind invitations after the student has already passed the school's own entry exams and secured a place.

Kallas said that the Education Ministry plans to make the final decision come fall.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

