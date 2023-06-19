Poor performance on mother tongue exam due to lack of reasoning skills

News
Estonian language state exam in Rapla High School.
Estonian language state exam in Rapla High School. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

The average score on the national mother tongue exam decreased by five points from the previous year. Anu Kell, a veteran teacher, explained that the low score is a result of the complexity of the literary topics this year and the inadequate level of the students' reasoning skills.

This year, the average grade on the Estonian national exam was 55.7 points. One pupil earned the highest possible score of 100 points.

2019's average was 60.48 points, 2021's average was 60.31 points, and 2020's average was 61.61 points. In the previous year, five students achieved the highest attainable grade.

Anu Kell, a mother tongue teacher at the Tallinn Secondary School of Science (Tallinna Reaalkool) and Gustav Adolf Grammar School (GAGS), as well as a literature elective teacher at Tabasalu and Kohtla-Järve state secondary schools said that "[Last year's ] topics were rather superficial, and it was even difficult for an intelligent person to provide examples from, say, literature or history. But this year, much to my delight, there were some very meaningful topics aimed at a very intelligent people," she said. "However, I am somewhat disappointed that this resulted in such a significant decline."

"It actually shows very clearly how little our students read or how superficial they are," Kell said. She read though the work of 400 students as this year's national test assessor.

"If you give them four of these more fundamental and stimulating topics, the kind of subjects that allow an intelligent person to give good and interesting examples, they cannot do it because they do not read and do not care what is happening in the world. Their interests are limited to the world of social media, and there is nothing interesting that they can bring up from there, for example," Kell explained.

He said how, this year, one of the topics was how Estonia, as a small country, might make a presence in the world. "It is not a bad topic; it is a very good topic to write about," Kell said. "However, the vast majority of the papers I came across cited Kelly Sildaru and Ott Tänak, which is not strictly speaking wrong, but you do not have to go to school for 12 years to be able to cite Sildaru and Tänak."

If we want to improve our exam results, the four possible writing topics could include a topic on which students with weaker analytical skills could also write, Kell suggested.

"But if we really want a new generation of well-educated young Estonians to grow up, we should still take a very deep look at ourselves and ask ourselves what we can do differently at school. I think we should still demand more," Kell said.

Like Kell, previous years exam assessors have pointed out that "a large proportion of students have difficulties with argumentative thinking and writing, and that more attention could be paid to the development of argumentation skills in the learning process."

An analysis of the results of last year's mother tongue exams showed that the overall average result for women was 7.7 points better than the average result for men.

 --

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:01

Procedural restrictions violation clauses could be amended

16:40

Poor performance on mother tongue exam due to lack of reasoning skills

16:20

Extraordinary Riigikogu session could last 80 hours

15:40

RMK reminds to prepare a sauna birch whisk from state forest

15:00

Over 30,000 people to take part in Song Festival procession on July 2

14:12

Sector sees war and price hikes behind tourist shortage in Estonia

13:29

Tõnis Saarts: On Isamaa's chances of shaking off EKRE Light image

12:48

Kredex to support home energy storage solutions through new measure

12:10

Estonian men's national team draw 1-1 with Azerbaijan in Baku

11:37

Reinsalu submits petition to remove PM Kaja Kallas

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

17.06

Ukraine war shines light on peculiarities of Russian elite forces

17.06

Intelligence chief: We won't see Ukraine counter-offensive in the next week

15.06

Estonia one of strictest Schengen states on visa issuing

18.06

Gallery: Finnish Eurovision entry Käärijä in Tallinn performance

16.06

European Union grants Estonia nearly €1 billion in support

18.06

Drivers of moped cars to need a license in the future

15.06

Ryanair will continue service from Tallinn in winter season

11:37

Reinsalu submits petition to remove PM Kaja Kallas

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: