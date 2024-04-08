State high schools entry exams foiled by IT system overload

Estonian students ready to take an exam. Photo is illustrative.
Estonian students ready to take an exam. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The EIS examinations information system failed to stand up to the workload of joint entry exams of Estonia's state high schools Saturday, Raivo Trummal, head of state schools at the Ministry of Education, told ERR.

Trummal said that the problem was caused when EIS failed to cope with the workload of a lot of students taking a test inside the system simultaneously.

There were problems with saving data during the morning test session that sent technical support looking for a solution.

"We apologize for technical difficulties adding to what was a tense enough situation for students. We can say that no one's entry process will be disrupted. We will work with schools to determine how the situation could have been avoided and will do everything in our power to avoid similar problems in the future," Trummal remarked.

The Estonian examination information system (EIS) was unable to handle the entry exams taking place Saturday for state high schools in Tallinn and Harju County, leading to the tests, taken by nearly 4,000 pupils, being halted.

Indrek Lillemägi, principal of the Pelgulinna State High School, told ERR that the results of the disrupted test will not be considered as part of entry criteria, as well as that there are no plans for a new test.

Raivo Trummal said that the schools who relied on the joint test decided that the results cannot be considered to be on equal grounds in this situation, which is why they will not count toward decisions of whether to accept students.

He added that more detailed information on the rest of the entry process will be sent to students by Wednesday at the latest.

This year, the joint exams were organized by the Viimsi, Tabasalu, Saue, Mustamäe, Pelgulinna, Tõnismäe, and Rae state high schools, all of them in Tallinn or adjacent municipalities. A total of 3,840 candidates were taking the exams.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

