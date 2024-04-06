State high schools exams halted as IT system fails to cope with workload

News
Young people using laptop computers.
Young people using laptop computers. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

The Estonian examination information system (EIS) was unable to handle the entry exams taking place Saturday for state high schools in Tallinn and Harju County, leading to the tests, taken by nearly 4,000 pupils, being halted.

The Ministry of Education and Research has told ERR that "technical issues" were to blame, and the untaken portion of the entry exams, for the 2024-2025 school year, will not be taken into consideration.

The joint exams for state high schools began at 10 a.m. on Saturday and were reportedly plagued by these technical issues from the outset. Initially scheduled to end at 1 p.m., the test time was first extended by half an hour, and then ultimately ended.

State high schools spokesperson Iiris Viirpalu said: "At the moment, I can say that there was a technical issue with the EIS. We immediately started addressing the glitch, but what exactly happened, I will be able to say over the course of the day."

Viirpalu added that exam takers were kept continuously informed about what was happening and that they would be notified of the solutions as soon as possible.

Later on Saturday, a representative for the state high schools, Indrek Lillemägi, who is also director of one of them, the Pelgulinna riigigümnaasium (Pelgulinn State High School), told ERR that the glitch-shortened exam results will not be considered for admission, plus there are no plans for it to be re-taken.

The criteria for proceeding to the interview round, therefore, will vary from school to school, he added.

This year, the joint exams were organized by the state high schools in Viimsi, Tabasalu, Saue, Mustamäe, Pelgulin, Tõnismäe, and Rae, all of them in Tallinn or in municipalities adjacent to Tallinn.

A total of 3,840 candidates were taking the exams.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Merili Nael, Maria-Ann Rohemäe, Andrew Whyte

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:09

Mihhail Kõlvart: There are now only two opposition parties left in Estonia

19:06

Extensive pollution slick discovered on Pärnu River

19:02

State high schools exams halted as IT system fails to cope with workload

18:59

Eneli Jefimova makes Stockholm finals with strongest time

18:25

President to Riigikogu board: Important Estonia goes on sticking to rule of law

18:03

'Grand Designs' episode sparks big interest in Estonian solar roof panel makers

17:00

Kadri Simson endorses Jüri Ratas' European elections candidacy

16:45

EISA announces new business start-up grants

16:34

Cornerstone for new grain silo laid in Mäo

16:28

Estonian green hydrogen tech firm raises €140 million in capital

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.04

Expert: A light metro could be constructed in Tallinn

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.04

Russia's GPS interference over Estonia ramps up

12:38

Moscow's pressure, chaos during transfer of assets to Russian church in Estonia

05.04

SDE leader: Tax changes or major austerity needed for next year

05.04

Interior minister: Orthodox church cannot continue under Patriarch Kirill

04.04

Cybercriminals steal data of around 700,000 Apotheka pharmacy customers

05.04

NATO Tour stops in Tallinn for 75th anniversary celebration

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo