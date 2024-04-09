EIS system fails again at Estonian language pilot examination

News
E-exam.
E-exam. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The EIS examinations information system, which recently failed to record data during the Tallinn and Harju County state high schools' joint entry test, became sluggish during the digital Estonian language pilot exam, causing the Education and Youth Board to extend the time schools were given for the test.

Schools have been conducting test examinations since March to check their preparedness for the switch to digital basic school final exams next year. The latest Estonian language pilot exam was held Tuesday during which problems cropped up in the EIS IT system.

Tiina Nõmm, communications specialist for the Education and Youth Board (Harno) in charge of digital test exams, said that the system did not go down but became very sluggish between 9:30 and 9:50 a.m. The agency extended the test deadline.

Whether the problem hit all schools or whether some institutions managed to avoid issues Nõmm could not say, adding that the causes and extent of the problem are still being determined.

EIS last failed on April 6 when several thousand students were taking the joint entry test of Tallinn's state high schools and the testing had to be suspended as a result.

Harno Director General Jaak Raie said that the exact cause of the disruptions is being investigated.

"Digital pilot exams are a good way to determine potential problems that may plague e-examinations in the future. Today's incident helps us be even better prepared for next spring," Raie said.

The Harno director said in a press release Monday that e-exams have been thoroughly tested at the English and Estonian as a second language pilot e-exams in March. Earlier pilot examinations and tests handled in EIS have gone ahead without problems.

"In preparation for the transition to e-exams, EIS has recently been optimized for performing high-load tests, and the solution has been thoroughly tested, enabling the conduct of test e-exams this spring with a large number of users. The tasks for the pilot exams have been created according to Harno's practice and considering the system's peculiarities," said Raie.

He added that according to the EIS team of the Ministry of Education's technology management department, the technology aspect of Tuesday's trial is proceeding smoothly, as the pilot exam will be conducted in a thoroughly tested environment.

Nearly 7,000 students from around 300 schools were registered for Tuesday's Estonian language pilot exam.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:20

Top Estonian fencer to miss olympics over skipped doping tests

15:12

SDE, Reform block voting rights discussions from Tallinn coalition talks

14:44

Metaprint owner: We have sold off Russian subsidiary firm

14:36

Monika Haukanõmm: The new coalition's ailing hospital reform

14:01

Prosecutor's Office sends Humal and Pruunsild case to the court

13:15

Aivar Hundimägi: Painful lessons of a sweeping data leak

13:03

Church rejects interior minister's demand to separate from Moscow Patriarchate

12:26

Jana Toom: Difficult to protect Russian minority's rights in Europe today

11:37

EIS system fails again at Estonian language pilot examination

11:10

Statistics: Trade deficit up by a half in February

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08.04

More than 100 cruise ships expected to visit Estonia this summer

08.04

Metro group: Proposed Tallinn light metro could compete with car

06.04

'Grand Designs' episode sparks big interest in Estonian solar roof panel makers

08.04

Ärileht: Estonian coach operator continues doing profitable business in Russia

08.04

Annual Estonian Cultural Days brings diaspora together in New York City

08.04

Coalition discusses budget cuts and protected areas

08:35

Estonia could take delivery of new self-propelled howitzers in five years

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo