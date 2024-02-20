Estonia's basic school leaving exams set to go digital

This spring, students studying Estonian as a first or second language and English in school, will take computer-based tests, rather than traditional paper-based versions. The move is a way to prepare for the introduction of e-exams for these same subjects from next year. Some teachers believe e-exams will provide additional challenges, however, they are already used to using computers for assessment in schools.

The idea behind trialing computer-based tests this March and April is to provide schools with the chance to ensure they are well prepared for the introduction of e-exams in 2025. Should any issues arise, this should also leave schools with ample opportunities to address them. The final math exam for basic school students will still be paper-based in 2025.

Commenting on plans to introduce e-exams, Liisbet Eero, head of English at the Education and Youth Board (HARNO), said that the e-exam in English, for example, would test exactly the same things as the paper-based exams have done up to now – listening, reading, writing and speaking. The only difference is that testing will be done digitally.

"Writing and speaking will be subjectively assessed later on, that is, by individual assessors. However, listening and reading tasks will be graded automatically," said Eero.

Eero added that adapting to the changes may require some work on the part of teachers to begin with, however, there will ultimately be less manual assessment work required.

"The monotonous and tedious grading will be done automatically in the online Examination and Information System (EIS) portal," said Eero.

As the new system is only being trialed this year, certain components of the exams will be double-marked. In other words, some tests and tasks will also be assessed by specialists appointed by HARNO, in addition to the usual school-based assessment taking place. It is not yet known whether double-marking will continue next year, however, schools will definitely continue to be responsible for grading exams, explained Eero.

The written component of the Estonian as a second language exam will be completed on the EIS.

The oral component will be recorded on the EIS, though the materials for the exam will be on paper. During the exam, students will be interviewed by a teacher and also talk to each other in pairs.

The main difference from the previous systems is that students' answers will be recorded directly into the EIS. Answers will then be graded by a teacher, however, that will happen via the EIS rather than in the classroom at the point when the exam is taken.

Assessors will receive a random selection of responses to grade, meaning they will not assess students from their own schools.

HARNO: Estonian e-exam more objective

The new digital version of the Estonian exam for ninth grade students will, unlike the paper-based version, also measure reading and listening comprehension. According to HARNO, the new e-exam assessment model is more accurate and objective. Students will also be allowed to use the Institute of the Estonian Language's word web when writing essays during their exams.

The listening, reading and linguistic knowledge sections of the exam are computer-assessed. This year, the writing and speaking sections of the tests will be double-marked by human assessors.

The listening, reading and writing sections will be computer-based. The oral component will be recorded in the online exam and testing system (EIS) and marked by teachers nominated to HARNO by school as well assessors nominated by HARNO itself.

Teacher: Computer adds risk of technical failure

"The e-exams are not a challenge for teachers, but for the entire system. If you have a paper exam, you have a room, paper and a pen, however, the computer adds the potential risk of electronic failure to the situation," said Raido Kahm, head of teaching at Tallinn School Number 21.

"If some students end up with a poorer result because of a technical glitch, you may wonder whether it was worth it. However, there is nothing overly dramatic about e-exams," Kahm added.

According to Kahm, e-exams will not create an additional burden for teachers of Estonian or English, as students already have the technical skills required to take them. He added that there is nothing new about electronic exams themselves in schools as teachers also mark seventh grade Estonian and Russian proficiency tests via the EIS. Students have also been taking Cambridge University English language tests electronically for a number of years.

In order to graduate from basic school, students in the ninth grade are required to pass exams in Estonian, mathematics and one other subject of their choice.

