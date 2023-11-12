Estonia increases wait between language proficiency exam retakes

News
State Estonian language exam. Photo is illustrative.
State Estonian language exam. Photo is illustrative. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Interest in taking Estonian language proficiency exams has skyrocketed. To cut down on crowding for exam times, the state has moved toward increasing the waiting period between exams and retakes – from just a few months previously to now more than half a year.

Nearly one in two people earning their driver's license in Estonia fails the driving test. The situation is about the same for non-Estonians taking Estonian language proficiency exams; around half manage to pass on their first try.

According to Auli Udde, an official at the Education and Youth Board's Testing and Evaluation Department involved in organizing these exams, it's completely understandable if you don't manage to pass on your first attempts due to nerves, for example.

It's the point where you're taking the same level exam for the fourth time that it needs to be acknowledged that merely taking the exam alone isn't going to improve your language efficiency, Udde noted.

"The thing still is that [your] Estonian language proficiency will only improve if you are actively using it in both speech and writing," she stressed.

Until now, examinees could retake their language proficiency exam in as little as just a couple months' time, and those to earn just 35 of 100 points were welcome to retake theirs as well. As of this month, however, stricter limitations have been introduced on retakes – only those to earn at least 45 points will qualify for a retake, and anyone scoring lower than that will have to wait and work on improving their language skills for at least half a year.

"There is no state fee for Estonian language proficiency exams – no registration fee, not for consultations that take place prior to each exam – there is no fee whatsoever," Udde highlighted. "In that regard the state has been very examinee-friendly. But on the other hand there's the side that we don't have wait times; everyone that has registered is able to take the exam. But if you think about it this way, that it's like a recurring expense – exam prep, the conducting of all those [exams], grading – all of that is taxpayers' money."

Another reason for reducing how frequently one can retake an exam is to avoid people having to wait for exam times in the first place.

Thus far, everyone who has signed up to take a language proficiency exam has been approved, although the number of examinees has skyrocketed in recent times and will only continue to swell even more next spring.

Examiner Piret Reidla finds the change completely justified.

"If that score falls below 45, then that means there are shortcomings present across all skill areas – in speaking, listening, writing and reading alike," Reidla explained.

Asked whether it wouldn't be possible to improve one's language skills enough within a period of just three months to earn the required minimum score of 60 points, the examiner acknowledged that maybe in some cases it is, and she can't deny that.

"But I believe it's very difficult for someone to manage this if they're studying the language on top of work and their hone lives," she added.

While Finland charges for language proficiency exam retakes, in Estonia one can retake their exam once per quarter for free.

Over the past five years, one person has taken the same higher-level language proficiency exam 18 times, while two people have taken the same intermediate-level exam 11 times each.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:58

Estonia increases wait between language proficiency exam retakes

16:46

Ilmar Tamm named next commander of Estonian Defense League

15:52

Photos: Sillamäe linking beach promenade, trail with bike, pedestrian path

14:46

Gallery: Ülo Loorens, parent of four, named 2023 Father of the Year

13:48

Kristina Kallas confirms not running for Eesti 200 chair

12:44

Gallery: Estonian punk Villu Tamme marks 60th birthday with show

11:54

Estonian PM on two-day visit to Washington

10:49

Riigikogu committee wants EU to continue with developing defense industry

09:56

Estonian reservists in Okas snap exercise practice air base defense

11.11

Kontaveit plays her farewell match for home crowd Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.11

Stricken Amalie ferry reaches Latvian port safely

11.11

Kontaveit plays her farewell match for home crowd Updated

10.11

Tallinn approves detailed plan for Telliskivi

11.11

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas apologizes to teachers

10.11

Anchor found next to Balticconnector belongs to Newnew Polar Bear

10.11

Estonian IT experts: Incoming EU rules threaten internet users' privacy

11.11

Narva border crossing point prepares to shut down car traffic

11.11

Urmas Reinsalu most popular candidate for prime minister

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: