Old Town Educational College is looking for a new director

As the long-serving head teacher of the Collegium Educationis Revaliae (Old Town Educational College), an educational–cultural institution under the municipal government of Tallinn City, leaves at the end of September, the Tallinn City Council has launched a competition to find a new director.

Kersti Nigesen, the current director, has been in charge since the school's founding in 1990. She has now decided to leave.

Tallinn's Education Board announced a call for applications for the new director on Friday, with applications due by September 3. The new principal is expected to begin in early October.

They are searching for a principal that has a clear vision for the future, cares about children, and shares the same values as the school community, according to the advertisement.

The major goals of the institution are to merge general and art education, as well as education and cultural activities of musicians, painters and actors.

Other distinctive features include the revival of folk traditions, the advanced study of English, separate classes for boys and girls, a special evaluation system, the integration of handicapped children into regular classes and the reliance on Christian values.

Main departments of Collegium Educationis Revaliae are Old Town School, Old Town Gymnasium (upper secondary high school), Old Town Music School, St. Michael's Choir School, Old Town Art House and Old Town Music House.

