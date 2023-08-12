Old Town Educational College is looking for a new director

News
Old Town Educational College.
Old Town Educational College. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

As the long-serving head teacher of the Collegium Educationis Revaliae (Old Town Educational College), an educational–cultural institution under the municipal government of Tallinn City, leaves at the end of September, the Tallinn City Council has launched a competition to find a new director.

Kersti Nigesen, the current director, has been in charge since the school's founding in 1990. She has now decided to leave.

Tallinn's Education Board announced a call for applications for the new director on Friday, with applications due by September 3. The new principal is expected to begin in early October.

They are searching for a principal that has a clear vision for the future, cares about children, and shares the same values as the school community, according to the advertisement.

The major goals of the institution are to merge general and art education, as well as education and cultural activities of musicians, painters and actors.

Other distinctive features include the revival of folk traditions, the advanced study of English, separate classes for boys and girls, a special evaluation system, the integration of handicapped children into regular classes and the reliance on Christian values.

Main departments of Collegium Educationis Revaliae are Old Town School, Old Town Gymnasium (upper secondary high school), Old Town Music School, St. Michael's Choir School, Old Town Art House and Old Town Music House.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Nele Leit-Teetlaus, Kristina Kersa

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:52

Old Town Educational College is looking for a new director

10:54

Isamaa foundation conducts unethical survey on behalf of Tartu University

10:45

Annual Opinion Festival gets underway Updated

09:51

Part of tram lines to return to service in September, some October

11.08

New coalition agreed in Narva

11.08

Unpleasant smell in North Tallinn stronger this summer

11.08

Estonia busts truck carrying almost 1 million illegal cigarettes

11.08

Home appliance retailers: Sales down on year

11.08

Estonian MP calls for more cooperation with Taiwan

11.08

Coop Pank seven-month net profit up 131 percent to €23 million

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.08

Estonia now UK military's largest overseas deployment worldwide

09.08

Coastal engineer: Estonia is not a paradise with 'pleasant' climate change

11.08

Unpleasant smell in North Tallinn stronger this summer

11.08

Estonia busts truck carrying almost 1 million illegal cigarettes

11.08

Riigikogu committee chair calls for prime minister to give evidence

11.08

Economist: We may see rise in unemployment this fall

11.08

City of Tallinn pledges green, cyclist-friendly capital when roadworks over

11.08

Daily: Russian confectionery firm seeks to enter 'friendly' Estonian market

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: