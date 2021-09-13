Marta Pajula wins bronze medal at beach wrestling European Championships

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Marta Pajula on the right. Source: Maria Kilk/Eesti maadlusliit
News

The European Beach Wrestling Championships for cadets and juniors took place this weekend in Katerini, Greece with Estonian Marta Pajula capturing a bronze medal.

Pajula won a bronze medal at the European Championships. In the junior age group up to 70 kilograms, Pajula lost al group match to Romanian wrestler Paula Aurelia Roraru with a score of 0:4. In the second group match, Pajula defeated Bulgarian Viktoria Ivanova 3:0.

In the semi-finals, Pajula faced Ukrainian wrestler Olena Nikitinska, but lost 1:3. In the third place match, Pajula met Roraru again, but the Estonian was able to win the re-match with a score of 3:0.

Alex Kulberg finished 11th in the cadet class of up to 70 kilograms competition. In the class of up to 80 kilograms, Stefan-Lauri Mölder took 10th place.

Olavi Laisarv took 11th place in the junior age group up to 80 kilograms. Ats Pajula brought Estonia fifth place in the up to 90 kg class and Ott Heliste also took fifth place in the 90 and over kg class.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:16

Gallery: Autumn Riigikogu session starts on Monday

18:11

Ratas: Riigikogu must have a dialogue with every person in Estonia

18:00

First therapy home made for violent children without parental care

17:33

136 electoral blocs and 43 individual candidates participating in elections

17:16

Justice chancellor: Estonia's EU budget payments may grow by €34 million

17:06

Ministry wants underwater study before fixed connection over Suur Strait

16:39

Number of foreign workers in Estonia at 28,000

16:25

President Kersti Kaljulaid's autumn session speech in full

16:11

Estonian-Latvian joint offshore wind farm project kicks off

15:45

Prime minister: Hiiu County could lose restrictions

15:40

Kaljulaid criticizes Riigikogu's passivity, calls for stronger action

15:12

Marta Pajula wins bronze medal at beach wrestling European Championships

14:48

Ivo Felt: An object of no national importance

14:27

Baltic, Polish ministers discuss regional security challenges, NATO Updated

14:22

Film campus to be added to state funded cultural objects list

13:55

Chamber presents proposal to set lower price limit of retail milk

12:53

More than 2,000 Janssen doses expected to arrive this week

12:21

EU norm would see sub-two liter vehicle fuel consumption by 2030

11:55

Beach soccer national team defeats Turkey and advances to Division A

11:31

Journalists: Will higher economic growth stop government cuts?

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

11.09

North Tallinn district hires private security firm to combat youth disorder

10.09

Gallery: British Army Challenger tanks arrive in Paldiski port

11.09

Prime minister: Estonia has benefited hugely from Brexit

12.09

Gallery: Ibrahim Mukunga wins Tallinn Marathon

12.09

Former Tallinn mayor running in local elections with anti-vaxxer group

10:33

Health Board: 176 hospitalized patients, 268 new covid cases, one death

09:47

Second pillar pension payouts lead to shopping sprees

12.09

Health Board: 168 hospitalized patients, 329 new covid cases, two deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: