Marta Pajula wins bronze medal at beach wrestling European Championships

The European Beach Wrestling Championships for cadets and juniors took place this weekend in Katerini, Greece with Estonian Marta Pajula capturing a bronze medal.

Pajula won a bronze medal at the European Championships. In the junior age group up to 70 kilograms, Pajula lost al group match to Romanian wrestler Paula Aurelia Roraru with a score of 0:4. In the second group match, Pajula defeated Bulgarian Viktoria Ivanova 3:0.

In the semi-finals, Pajula faced Ukrainian wrestler Olena Nikitinska, but lost 1:3. In the third place match, Pajula met Roraru again, but the Estonian was able to win the re-match with a score of 3:0.

Alex Kulberg finished 11th in the cadet class of up to 70 kilograms competition. In the class of up to 80 kilograms, Stefan-Lauri Mölder took 10th place.

Olavi Laisarv took 11th place in the junior age group up to 80 kilograms. Ats Pajula brought Estonia fifth place in the up to 90 kg class and Ott Heliste also took fifth place in the 90 and over kg class.

