Eneli Jefimova through to 50m world championship finals

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova has reached the 50-meter breast-stroke finals at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

"The time was a little slower than in the morning, but that was already expected while swimming because I was a little tired," Jefimova admitted. "But otherwise it was some good swimming, and will be again tomorrow."

Jefimova had set a PB in the heats, of 30.08 over 50m.

Her 30.24 in the semis put her fifth overall and was sufficient for a place in the final, while world record holder Benedetta Pilato (Italy) put in the fastest time, 29.83.

Jefimova is only the second swimmer since the restoration of Estonian independence to reach the World Championships finals, a feat first achieved by Jana Kolukanova in Montreal 17 years ago – before Jefimova, 15, was born.

The final takes place on Saturday at 7.09 p.m. Estonian time.

--

