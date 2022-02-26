Estonian fencers withdraw from Sochi World Cup

Estonian fencers have withdrawn from the Women's Epee World Cup in Sochi, Russia after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Erika Kirpu, Kristina Kuusk and Nelli Differt will return to Estonia on Saturday.

Other countries including Germany, Austria and Switzerland have also boycotted the competition.

The president of the Estonian Fencing Association Ants Veetõusme told Delfi news portal he would not comment on the situation.

On Friday, Secretary General of the Estonian Olympic Committee Siim Sukles said Estonian athletes should not participate in events in Russia.

At approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine having massed tens of thousands of troops on the country's north, east and southern borders over the last several months.

