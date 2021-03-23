Virtual forum seeks to involve diaspora in Estonia's development ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
A virtual forum will be held to discuss the role the Estonian diaspora can play in contributing to the country's development.

The online event will be held on April 13 and is being organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The forum is a continuation of the survey conducted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs among the diaspora last year and is the next step in strengthening co-operation between Estonia and Estonians living abroad.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said: "It is especially important for us that Estonians living abroad also participate in the virtual forum and share their thoughts and experiences. I am convinced that trust-based co-operation with global Estonians will contribute to the achievement of the future goals and international success of Estonia."

Hille Hanso, a political scientist and journalist living in Turkey, and Ellen Valter, a lawyer living in Canada, will also speak at the forum, talking about how global Estonians could participate in Estonia's development.

The ministry will present its current activities and plans concerning the global Estonian community at the virtual forum and will reveal in more detail the results of the survey conducted last year among Estonians living abroad.

The forum will also discuss how the new focus topics of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, business and cyber diplomacy, help to shape Estonia's reputation in the world. Consular services and news for Estonians living abroad will also be introduced.

The virtual forum will take place on Tuesday, 13 April from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Worksup: https://worksup.com/app#id=DIASPORAA2021

The broadcast will also be available to watch later.

The summary of the survey of global Estonians conducted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can be read here.

Editor: Helen Wright

Virtual forum seeks to involve diaspora in Estonia's development

