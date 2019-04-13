'Cut by Estdocs' to bring Toronto Estonian film festival to ESTO 2019

EstDocs Film Festival Toronto, the annual Estonian documentary film festival organised by the largest active diaspora community outside of Estonia, is coming to the homeland this summer with "Cut by Estdocs," a film festival to take place within the framework of ESTO 2019.

Both "Cut by Estdocs" and ESTO 2019, also known as the XII Global Estonian Cultural Days, will take place from 27 June through 3 July in Helsinki, Tallinn and Tartu, in the run-up to the double jubilee Estonian Song and Dance Festival, which will take place in Tallinn from 4-7 July.

Festival organisers have also announced a short film competition in cooperation with the Baltic Film, Media, Arts and Communication School of Tallinn University (TLÜ) titled "My Estonia in 100 Seconds." The competition is being organised in continued celebration of the centennial of the Republic of Estonia, and entries will be accepted from both professional and aspiring filmmakers worldwide, according to a press release.

"'My Estonia in 100 Seconds' could be about making Estonian rye bread in a far-off land, each piece symbolising many Estonians dispersed around the world, brought back home by the magic of film," organisers said. "The Estdocs Short Film Competition welcomes any 100-second short films as long as they have some connection to Estonia. Through film, people are invited to show what 'Estonia' means to them, whether they are in Australia, the US, Canada, Europe or anywhere else."

Submissions will be accepted through 8 June. Select submissions chosen by an independent jury will be screened in Estonia during "Cut by Estdocs."

For more information, submission guidelines and entry forms in Estonian and English, visit the Estdocs homepage here.

Estdocs is a nonprofit Estonian documentary film festival and competition held in Toronto, Canada, that features stories from and connected to Estonia.

"Cut by Estdocs" is bringing Toronto's Estonian film festival to ESTO 2019. Source: Estdocs