Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 1-7 April

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "New recommendations for the coming week!"

Monday, 1 April - Sunday, 21 April

Exhibition "Binding Matter"

ARS Project Space, Tallinn

The textile artist group exhibition "Binding Matter" observes the nature and meaning of materials. Balancing on the boundaries of textile, design and art, participating artists discover connections, features and meanings between various fibers and substances. The exhibition focusses on experiments and combinations of materials through which the modern, materially overloaded world is being critically rethought.

Participating artists Ingrid Helena Pajo, Katarina Kruus, Ann Müürsepp, Frank Abner, Triin Talts and Liina Leo have been brought together by their studies at the Textile and Product Design Departments of the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) and their common interest in environmentally friendly and sustainable art.

Monday, 1 April - Saturday, 27 April

Erinn M Cox's exhibition "Loneliness is the Slowest Death: A Requiem for Longing"

Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) Gallery, Tallinn

"We are all born with a knowing pain in our soul, and this innate understanding is loneliness: a deep ache for another to fill the cavity we cannot otherwise fill, a sincere desperation that wholly longs for someone to alleviate the paralysing fear of dying alone," writes Erinn M. Cox. "When the other, it seems, is and has always been absent, the suffocation of loneliness becomes far more than a feeling — it becomes a relentless pursuit for a chosen other with a bittersweet and intoxicating need that is exciting and devastating. And it is this longing, this intense and unforgiving emotion, that will slowly and decidedly kill us."

Erinn M. Cox is a US-native jewellery artist currently residing in Tallinn. She holds a BFA in Sculpture and Photography from Florida State University (FSU), an MFA in Sculpture and Installation from the Memphis College of Art, and is currently pursuing an MA in Jewellery at the Estonian Academy of Arts.

Monday, 1 April - Tuesday, 31 December

Exhibition "Gene-ius"

Tallinn TV Tower

The exhibition "Gene-ius" takes us far into the past, deep within, and hopefully forward as well. Genes are non-negotiable part of our inner space.

Genes determine our appearance and also in part what our health will be like during our lives. The journey of investigating our genes is full of wonderful discoveries and is also useful!

Step inside a cell and see what you can find there. Keep track of a volunteer donor's 22nd chromosome. Find out if you may have an increased risk of falling ill with type 2 diabetes or whether you like the taste of Brussels sprouts, and let the waves of the DNA sequencing ball ocean wash over your head!

Tuesday, 2 April

Film "On the Other Side of Hope" (English subtitles; FREE)

Supernova Cinema, Tallinn

On Tuesday, 2 April at 18:00 EEST, Aki Kaurismäki's film "On the Other Side of Hope" (2017) will be screened at Tallinn's Supernova Cinema.

The film screening will be held for educational purposes, with brief commentary to precede and a discussion to follow the film.

Wednesday, 3 April

Cinema Classics: "Gone with the Wind" (in English)

Coca-Cola Plaza, Tallinn

On the eve of the American Civil War, rich, beautiful and self-centred Scarlett O'Hara has everything she could want — except Ashley Wilkes. But as the war devastates the South, Scarlett discovers the strength within herself to protect her family and rebuild her life.

Directed by Victor Fleming and featuring Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Thomass Mitchell, Leslie Howard.

Thursday, 4 April

Netti Nüganen: book presentation and performance

Tartu Art Museum

On Thursday night at 18:00 EEST, a book presentation and performance by Netti Nüganen will take place at Tartu Art Museum within the framework of the exhibition "i'm vomiting i'm crying i'm vomiting i'm crying you are my sister you are my sister."

The performance is put together from different characters appearing in her videos. Engaging with rhythm and timing, Nüganen will translate the videos exhibited in the halls into live acs, questioning the necessity of a living body and impropriety of the exhibition space — where to locate oneself? Displacing the usual performing elements of the storyline, the artist creates an uncanny atmosphere.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a publication featuring poetry and prose by Estland and Nüganen as well as photo documentation of the exhibition by Marta Vaarik. Publication design by Brit Pavelson.

Boris Groys' "The Total Art of Stalinism" book presentation and public lecture by Vitaly Komar

Kumu Art Museum, Tallinn

"The Total Art of Stalinism," published in Estonian for the first time by Tallinn University Press, is the best-known work of Eastern European art theorist Boris Groys (1947).

When it was first published in German in 1988 under the title "Gesamtkunstwerk Stalin," the essay was held to be "too controversial" in the East and West alike to be "taken seriously." As tends to be the case with groundbreaking texts, however, the true value of the work is only just starting to be realised, 30 years after its initial publication. Presented at the exhibition Sots Art and Fashion, the book has also remained one of the most seminal takes on Moscow Sots Art.

Like his creative partner Alexander Melamid, conceptual artist Vitaly Komar (1943), is a Moscow-born conceptual artist who emigrated to New York in 1978. Komar is one of the founders of the Sots Art movement of the 1970s, a form of Soviet Nonconformist Art that combined elements of Socialist Realism and Western pop art in a conceptual framework. His work uses the iconography and propaganda symbols of Soviet Russia to deconstruct the established myth. In 2004, the duo split up and are now working independently.

Thursday, 4 April - Sunday, 7 April

Comedy Film Festival "Wilkom"

Forum Cinemas Centrum, Viljandi

From 4-7 April, Comedy Film Festival "Wilkom" is coming to Viljandi, bringing with it the best comedy film of 2018 as well as several special programmes.

Over the course of three days, eight new films will be screened within the framework of the main programme, while a special programme will spotlight French legend Pierre Richard.

France is strongly represented at this year's festival. Sink or Swim talks about a synchronized swimming team made up of middle-aged men and the bloody crime action Rebels addresses your sense of humour in the same way as Quentin Tarantino. The program of Wilkom also includes the Spanish basketball comedy Champions, that won the Spanish National Goya Best Film Award in February, and the gem of American black comedy, Boots Riley's Sorry to Bother You.

Friday, 5 April

Xiu Xiu (USA), Mart Avi live

Sveta Baar, Tallinn

We are over the moon to announce that Xiu Xiu will be performing a live show in Tallinn on Friday the 5th of April at Sveta Baar.

Accompanying them will be the majestic Mart Avi, our mysterious local contemporary artist who has just released his critically acclaimed album.

XIU XIU

https://xiuxiu.bandcamp.com/

Xiu Xiu began in 2002 to try to make music for people opposed to and opposed by the horror and disquiet of life.

Xiu Xiu is Shayna Dunkelman, Angela Seo and Jamie Stewart. Each member, a respected and extraordinary artist in their right, together have never played with more intensity, dedication, and doomy love/hate.

The group draws upon musical traditions of British post-punk, 20th century classical, industrial noise, experimental and traditional percussion music, 50s rock and roll, field recordings, queer dance-pop, and kosmische.

MART AVI

https://martavi.bandcamp.com/

A true child of post-genre, Avi hooks up neo-glam aesthetics with unmapped sound territories for an age yet to come, playing around with his persona, real, imagined, on or offline.

Saturday, 6 April

"The Russian Lounge" concert series: Pavlo Balakin, Sten Lassmann

Maarjamäe Palace, Tallinn

Performers: Pavlo Balakin (bass), Sten Lassmann (piano)

Programme: Tchaikovsky, Rubinstein, Glinka, Sviridov

Russian romance reflects a lot of emotional nuances, fast shifting moods, and reveals the Russian soul in its full sensuousness. Each romance tells a touching story: encounters and divisions, honor and glory, delicacy and sincerity, love and passion, doubts and regrets. The music is complemented by the work of Russian poets, which is read in both Estonian and its original language.

-

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.