Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: April 29-May 5

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "This week, we recommend walking on the landscapes of sound, music, improvisation, comedy and art, getting acquainted with Hungarian cinema, (re)visiting 'Space Odyssey,' dancing polkas and waltzes, taking a musical night hike, and enjoying poetry and different rhythms."

Monday, April 29

Comedy Estonia: Dara Ó Briain, "Voice of Reason"

Russian Cultural Centre, Tallinn

Host of the hugely successful "Mock the Week," "Star Gazing live," "Robot Wars" and "Go 8 Bit," Dara Ó Briain is one of the most recognizable faces on British TV.

Come catch one of the most charismatic, intelligent, fast-talking and downright funny live performers, who has come to Tallinn with his brand new show.

Monday, April 29 - Saturday, May 11

Exhibition "Music Machines"

Design and Architecture Gallery, Tallinn

Exhibition 'Music Machines' held in Design and Architecture gallery, Tallinn during the World Music Days will introduce sound objects-machines. In a way, all of them represent an experiment in order to visualize/embody sound through the technological spectrum.

Tuesday, April 30

Improtest concert series: Kristin Kuldkepp

Kanuti Gildi Saal, Tallinn

Improtest is a concert series that brings improvisational music from local and foreign artists alike to local audiences.

Kristin Kuldkepp is a free improviser on double bass as well as live electronics. She is engaged in work with movement sensors, human movement studies and the research of instrumental gestures in free improvisation. This research has led to free improvisational solo set-up pieces for double bass, multichannel live electronics as well as video, but also to collaborations with other art disciplines.

Hungarian Film Day 2019

Cinema Artis, Tallinn

Zsófia Szilágyi's "One Day" will be screened at Cinema Artis on the occasion of Hungarian Film Day. Following the screening, all Hungarian movie fans are welcome to a small recepion.

Wednesday, May 1

Cinema Classics: "2001: A Space Odyssey"

Coca-Cola Plaza, Tallinn

With the classic science fiction masterpiece "2001: A Space Odyssey," director Stanley Kubrick redefined the limits of filmmaking.

To begin his voyage into the future, Kubrick first visits our historic ape-ancestry past, then leaps millennia into colonized space, and ultimately whisks astronaut Bowman into uncharted realms of space, perhaps even into immortality.

Wednesday, May 3 / Friday, May 3 / Saturday, May 4

Symphonic Curly Strings

Estonia Concert Hall, Tallinn / Pärnu Concert Hall / Vanemuine Concert Hall, Tartu

Beloved songs by Estonian band Curly Strings performed in new arrangements by composers Tõnu Kõrvits, Rasmus Puur, Tauno Aints, and Arno Tamm.

Featuring Eeva Talsi (vocals, violin), Villu Talsi (vocals, mandolin), Jaan Jaago (vocals, guitar), Taavet Niller (vocals, double bass) and the Estonian National Youth Symphony Orchestra (ÜENSO) under the conduction of Jüri-Ruut Kangur.

Thursday, May 2 - Saturday, May 4

Traditional Dance Festival "Sabatants"

Club of Different Rooms (ETK), Tallinn

During the three days of "Sabatants," you can dance polkas, waltzes, reinlenders and many other old dances that are still popular and beloved in Estonia today.

If you have never experienced anything like this before, then during the day you can learn the dance steps at workshops and then have fun at dance clubs in the evening. If you are already a natural on the dancefloor, you can simply enjoy the dances and hone your skills.

Friday, May 3

Goodness: Laurel Halo

Kauplus Aasia, Tallinn

During her world tour, Laurel Halo, an American musician living in Berlin, will present a mix released as part of the legendary "DJ-Kicks" series.

During a tour that will see her play gigs at some of the world's most famous clubs and festivals (De School, Berghain Säule, Primavera Sound), Halo will also be making a stop at Tallinn's tiny Kauplus Aasia, supported by Goodness resident DJs Raul Saaremets and Ats Luik.

Friday, May 3 - Saturday, May 4

XX Estonian Folk Music Arrangements Festival "Mooste Elohelü"

Various locations, Mooste, Põlva County

From May 3-4, Mooste will breathe in a folk rhythm as the Estonian Folk Music Arrangements Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary.

This year's program includes concerts at Mooste Folk Chamber, Mooste Chambers' Day, and a night concert at Mill Theatre. There will also be a musical night hike around Lake Mooste, with a new musical collective greeting hikers every few hundred meters.

Friday, May 3 - Sunday, Sept. 15

Exhibition "Tommy Cash and Rick Owens: The Pure and the Damned"

Kumu Art Museum, Tallinn

The exhibition at Tallinn's Kumu Art Museum will feature both individual works by Tommy Cash and Rick Owens as well as collaborative pieces produced exclusively for the show.

Although different in practice and background, Cash and Owens' interests feature considerable overlap: Cash's visuals feature a great deal of aestheticized uncanniness, while Owens' style carries a kindred approach to the balance between functional design and the pure manifestation of form. This exhibition aims to emphasize their artistic positions, which, although originating from distinctly different cultural realms, boldly shape the larger picture of visual arts today.

This post originally appeared on the Culture Critics' blog at culture.ee.