Klassikaraadio to broadcast eight concerts during World Music Days

This year, the International Society for Contemporary Music (ISCM) has teamed up with Estonian Music Days to present World Music Days 2019, which will take place in Tallinn, Tartu and Laulasmaa from Thursday, May 2 through Friday, May 10. For those who can't attend the events live, ERR's Klassikaraadio will be broadcasting several concerts on the radio as well.

In cooperation with Estonian Music Days, World Music Days will bring listeners the newest music from Estonia as well as abroad. The festival, which will last through May 10, will see performances take place in several locations in Tallinn, Tartu and Laulasmaa.

Beginning Friday, May 3, Klassikaraadio will be broadcasting concerts from the festival every evening for eight days, four of which will also be broadcast in Latvia, Finland, Portugal and elsewhere in Europe via the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Klassikaraadio's special program will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday with a broadcast from Estonia Concert Hall in Tallinn of a concert featuring the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO), under the conduction of Olari Elts, and popular Finnish classical guitarist Petri Kumela.

Throughout the festival, Klassikaraadio program "Delta" will also feature guests including composers, festivalgoers and musicians alike.

Dating back to 1923, ISCM's annual World Music Days is one of the oldest music festivals in the world. Taking place in a different country each year in cooperation with the host country's biggest contemporary music center, the goal of the festival is to introduce listeners to new music from around the world.

This year's festival marks its return to Europe after years on other continents, and the first to be held in Estonia.

2019 festival to feature top Estonian talent

The nine-day festival will bring listeners music by Estonian and world composers alike; concert programs will feature new works by the likes of Ülo Krigul, Helena Tulve, Jonas Tarm, Liisa Hirsch, Evelin Seppar, Tõnis Kaumann, Kristjan Kõrver, Lauri Jõeleht, Liisa Hõbepappel and René Eespere.

Among those to perform at the festival are Estonia's top collectives, including ERSO, the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, Vox Clamantis, the Estonian National Male Choir (RAM) and the YXUS Ensemble, the Ellerhein Girls' Choir, and Hortus Musicus. The Grammy-winning Latvian Radio Choir is to perform in Tartu as well.

Click here (link in Estonian) for a full schedule of concerts to be broadcast by Klassikaraadio.