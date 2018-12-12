Gallery: Choirs sing at Song Festival Grounds on Gustav Ernesaks' birthday

A number of choirs gathered at the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn at dawn on Wednesday to sing in memory of the legendary Estonian composer and choir conductor Gustav Ernesaks on what would have been his 110th birthday.

The choirs gathered around the statue of Ernesaks, who remains known in Estonia as the Grand Old Man of Song (Laulutaat), to sing in memory of the maestro, who was born in the Northern Estonian village of Perila in 1908, ten years prior to the establishment of the independent Republic of Estonia.

Ernesaks died in Tallinn in January 1993, a little over a month after his 84th birthday.

Wednesday morning's musical tribute to Ernesaks was also covered on Wednesday by the broadcast Täna kontserdisaalis on Klassikaraadio, ERR's classical radio station, produced by Kaspar Karner and Marge-Ly Rookäär. Listen above (broadcast in Estonian).

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!