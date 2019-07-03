Gallery: NATO troops help set up for Song and Dance Festival this weekend

Allied troops, including those belonging to NATO Battlegroup Estonia, are already in Tallinn this week, helping set up for the double-jubilee Song and Dance Festival to begin on Thursday.

According to festival organizers, the NATO troops themselves were the ones to volunteer to lend a hand in preparations for this week's festival.

"Organizers of the Song and Dance Festival have been cooperating since this spring with NATO forces stationed here, who reached out to us in search of an opportunity to contribute to Estonia in peacetime as well," said Song and Dance Celebration Foundation communications director Sten Weidebaum. "A 50-strong brigade of British allies will be helping out festival organizers all week, which means they may be more visible than usual around town, at the Song Festival Grounds as well as at Kalev Stadium."

This week, British troops are helping set up necessary catering areas and audience seating, among other jobs.

The XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" will take place from Thursday, July 4 through Sunday, July 7.

Click here for information regarding the schedule, tickets and more.

