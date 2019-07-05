ERM offering folk costume first aid at Song and Dance Festival

The Tartu-based Estonian National Museum (ERM) is on site at the double-jubilee XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian) in order to offer advice, provide emergency repairs as well as hold workshops.

ERM set up the folk costume first aid tent at Kalev Stadium, the site of the dance festival, on July 3 already. Dancers and festivalgoers alike can visit the tent for small emergency repairs, whether it is a ripped seam or a lost button.

During the main two concerts of the Song Festival on Saturday and Sunday, ERM's folk costume first aid tent will be expanded to include handicrafts and workshops as well, where visitors can learn to make things ranging from jewelry to braided ribbons. The museum has promised activities suitable for all ages, and are offering a children's corner as well.

ERM's pop-up store will be open on the first floor of Solaris Shopping Centre in Central Tallinn through Friday; on Saturday, the store will relocate to the Song Festival Grounds for the weekend.

Estonia celebrating double jubilee

The XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian) began on Thursday, July 4 and will run through Sunday, July 7.

Click here for information regarding the schedule, tickets and more.

Don't have tickets or can't make it to Tallinn, or even Estonia? Click here for more information regarding ERR broadcasts of several performances of the Song and Dance Festival.

