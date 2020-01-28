ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Lennart Meri's Mercedes reaches Estonian National Museum ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Lennart Meri's official car at ERM.
Open gallery
3 photos
Photo: Lennart Meri's official car at ERM. Author: ERM
News

The legendary car used by President Lennart Meri was moved to the Estonian National Museum on Tuesday after having remained on display at Tallinn Airport since 2017.

The special vehicle will be on display at the museum for a few months before it is returned to the Estonian Defense League, the museum wrote on social media.

The museum communicated that the Mercedes-Benz covered over 300,000 kilometers during its eight years in service, and when it was said in 1997 that the car was too ordinary and no longer fit for the president, Meri disagreed. "There is nothing more pathetic than the Estonian head of state prodding along Harju County roads or visiting Taevaskoja in an armored limousine. I'd rather walk or get a bicycle," the president said. The Mercedes remained in use until the end of Meri's term.

The car is displayed in the "Pööripäev" restaurant at ERM for free.

The vehicle was handed over to the Estonian Defense League by President Arnold Rüütel in 2002 and the league restored it to its former glory.

Autoleht wrote in 2017 that Meri first settled in on the beige leather seats of the black Mercedes in June of 1993. The president's new car was covered by all the major papers. The car was actually second hand.

It was a 1992 model that had previously been used by the director general of state company Tallinna Hotellid. It was also a base S-Class that cost half of what the top line model went for at the time.

Meri's first car was a Chaika GAZ-14 that was used to drive him to Toompea so he could take his oath of office in October of 1992. Before the Mercedes, Meri was chauffeured around in a Volvo 960.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

lennart meriestonian national museummercedes-benzestonian defense league
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:33

Opposition leaders hit out at government pension reform bill ahead of vote

17:01

Tallinn's municipal police say Bolt not checking drivers' vehicle cards

16:37

Opinion: Kersti Kaljulaid has sustained value of state awards

16:16

Salmonellosis hit egg production and flooded the market with foreign goods

15:38

Lennart Meri's Mercedes reaches Estonian National Museum

15:21

Government misses deadline for new Estonia ferry investigation decision

14:47

First Estonian to reach South Pole on skis recognized in state honors list

14:17

Government plans 5G connection in larger cities by 2023

13:44

US sports academy names Kelly Sildaru athlete of the year

13:14

Three ERR staff honored in annual state decorations

12:47

President Kersti Kaljulaid makes first ever digital signature in Antarctica

12:19

Riigikogu passes amendments to allow children to acquire citizenship

11:52

Draft reform by EKRE seeking to eliminate pharmacy ownership restriction

11:26

President of Estonia to honor 114 people with state decorations

10:59

Report: Pre-trial surveillance in criminal cases falling

10:24

Riigikogu committee: Reform MP declarations in order but law change needed

09:59

Russian baby names falling out of fashion with parents

09:23

Report: Brexit transition discussions may be harder than withdrawal talks

09:01

Paper: Bones unearthed at construction site over former Tartu cemetery

08:39

Tartu Peace Treaty centennial celebrations start on Wednesday

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: