ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

President Kaljulaid: Fellow Estonians, it is time to sing ({{commentsTotal}})

News
President Kersti Kaljulaid addressing the crowd at the opening concert of the XXVII Song Festival at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on Saturday. June 6, 2019.
President Kersti Kaljulaid addressing the crowd at the opening concert of the XXVII Song Festival at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on Saturday. June 6, 2019. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid, the first President of the Republic of Estonia to herself perform in the Song and Dance Festival, addressed the crowd at the first concert of the XXVII Song Festival on Saturday evening, stressing that it is song that makes Estonians free. ERR News has reproduced the president's speech in full.

Dear people of Estonia,

Our first Song Festival took place 150 years ago. Had the Tsarist powers at the time known what the festival would do to the Estonian people, it is unlikely that it would ever have been allowed to take place. Song brings Estonians joy. Song gives Estonians courage. Song makes Estonians free.

Even when we largely only hummed along with our mouths closed, then the Song and Dance Festivals still made us feel a bit more Estonian. We were all thinking the same when we sang — there was happiness, there was joy, there was laughter, there was tears.

True, the festivals held under Soviet occupation were scarred with foreign songs. But we also sang "Koit" and "Isamaa." We danced the Viru Waltz, and the sun sank below the horizon. We understood without saying a word. And we survived. May it sing with us here today, our past, and of course our present and our future as well!

The future of the Song Festivals, incidentally, fidgets here before us in the front rows of the stage. Where they tread, the earth trembles — just as our tireless dance teachers would have it, pressure step at the floor. This is the smile-dimpled world of little Estonians today.

They are already singing about the land they love. They are also singing about the fact that happiness only comes to you when you grab it by the tail. These are the songs of Estonians: a glimmer of hope in every moment of sadness and a note of caution on even the happiest of days.

Fellow Estonians,

It is time to sing. Stand with us. Sing with us with courage! Our conductors are your conductors, and this weekend the power is entirely in their hands.

Kaljulaid is performing in the XXVII Dance Festival as a member of her sorority korp! Filiae Patriae's choir.

Estonia celebrating double jubilee

The XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian) began on Thursday, July 4 and will run through Sunday, July 7.

Click here for information regarding the schedule, tickets and more.

Don't have tickets or can't make it to Tallinn, or even Estonia? Click here for more information regarding ERR broadcasts of several performances of the Song and Dance Festival.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

speechesestonian song and dance festival


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
PACE restores russian voting rights
MORE NEWS
05.07

German family finds bullet from Telliskivi shooting in their luggage

04.07

Non-native speaker Estonian language skills improving, work still needed

04.07

Electric scooter accident reminder that usage under influence prohibited

04.07

Tallinn mayor: Centre/EKRE deal only Russian language education safeguard

04.07

Prime minister hails Baltic Protector international cooperation

04.07

Song and Dance Festival performances to be broadcast in other towns, online

04.07

Foreign Minister: CEE nations underrepresented in top-level EU appointments

04.07

Education minister in Paris for G7 meeting

Opinion
06.07

Photos: Some singers, dancers celebrating festival at maternity hospital

06.07

Folk dancer proposes to partner at final Dance Festival performance

06.07

Gallery, full video: Final performance of XX Dance Festival

06.07

Kontaveit out of Wimbledon

06.07

Gallery: Veteran festival leaders given Song and Dance Festival decorations

Business
01.07

Nordica sees €5.4 million loss despite turnover, passenger and flight rises

01.07

Monday marks income tax payments, refunds deadline for individuals

01.07

State tentatively moving back into electric vehicle purchase support

30.06

Air Baltic paints Airbus A220-300 in Estonian colors

29.06

Minister: State prepared to back potential new shale oil refinery

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch and Listen
Latest news
06.07

President Kaljulaid: Fellow Estonians, it is time to sing

06.07

Gallery: 47,000 performers march in Song and Dance Festival parade

06.07

Photos: Some singers, dancers celebrating festival at maternity hospital

06.07

Folk dancer proposes to partner at final Dance Festival performance

06.07

Gallery, full video: Final performance of XX Dance Festival

06.07

Kontaveit out of Wimbledon

06.07

Gallery: Veteran festival leaders given Song and Dance Festival decorations

05.07

ERM offering folk costume first aid at Song and Dance Festival

05.07

Gallery: Despite rain, 800 musicians perform at Folk Music Festival

05.07

Banks: Inflation expected and may continue in second half of year

05.07

Gallery: ERR preparing to broadcast final performance of XX Dance Festival

05.07

Interior minster wants to lift polling station party materials law

05.07

Citybee to make 100 more electric scooters available

05.07

Inflation 2.4 percent to June, food and transport biggest contributors

05.07

Dance Festival interpreted for people with visual impairments

05.07

Gallery: Allied units in joint amphibious landing exercise

05.07

Gallery, video: First performance of XX Dance Festival

05.07

German family finds bullet from Telliskivi shooting in their luggage

05.07

Kanepi out of Wimbledon, Kontaveit out of ladies' doubles

04.07

Song and Dance Festival may be wet one as storm approaches Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: