Photos: Some singers, dancers celebrating festival at maternity hospital

ERR readers have been sharing all kinds of photos from the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm") in Estonian, from preparations, breaks and behind-the-scenes shots to performances themselves. A number of singers and dancers, however, have ended up celebrating the double-jubilee festival at Pelgulinn Maternity Hospital instead.

"Several months of rehearsing songs and attending rehearsals and this year's #minuarm ('My love') is at Pelgulinn Maternity Hospital instead," Jaarika wrote, sharing a photo of her newborn baby. "Dad will have to sing on everyone's behalf this time."

It's possible that the newborn will already be singing themselves at the next Song Festival in five years' time.

Folk dancer Ervin Vago also shared a photo of his first time meeting his newborn daughter, between Friday's two performances of the XX Dance Festival.

A dancer was able to meet his newborn daughter in the time between two performances of the XX Dance Festival on Friday. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Ervin Vago

Estonia celebrating double jubilee

The XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian) began on Thursday, July 4 and will run through Sunday, July 7.

