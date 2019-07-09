ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
More than half million tune in to watch Song and Dance Festival ({{commentsTotal}})

XXVII Song Festival in Tallinn. July 2019.
XXVII Song Festival in Tallinn. July 2019. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Kert Kõivik
A total of 522,000 tuned in to watch at least 15 minutes of the double-jubilee XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian) on ETV, ETV2 and the Russian-language ETV+ between Thursday, July 4 and Sunday, July 7. Thousands more also watched and listened online and on the radio.

Over the course of four days, ERR's many TV and radio stations broadcast the XX Dance Festival, the Song and Dance Festival parade, the Folk Music Festival and both concerts of the XXVII Dance Festival; the concert "Kannelde öö" was broadcast on the radio as well. Between Friday and Sunday, 522,000 unique persons ages four and up watched at least 15 minutes of a Song or Dance Festival broadcast.

The double-jubilee Song and Dance Festival was also broadcast online and available to viewers worldwide, including thousands of diaspora Estonians scattered across the globe. ERR.ee saw more than 600,000 unique visitors during the Song and Dance Festival week, with online broadcasts of festival events watched by thousands of viewers simultaneously.

ETV, ETV2, ETV+, Vikerraadio, Klassikaraadio, Raadio 4 and ERR.ee all broadcast all or parts of the Song and Dance Festival live. In addition, the Dance Festival was interpreted for people with visual impairments, and the Song Festival for people with hearing impairments, the latter of which was also broadcast live on ERR.ee.

Click here to watch full videos of ERR's broadcasts of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

