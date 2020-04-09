ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Kellertheater's 'Canterville Ghost' offered online in three languages

Beginning Friday, Kellertheater's children's performance of "The Canterville Ghost," based on the Oscar Wilde short story of the same name, can be watched online in Estonian, Russian or English, based on which ticket you buy.

"The Canterville Ghost" is aimed at children ages 7 and up, featuring Sandra Lange under the direction of Sandra Lange and Teele Uustani.

The performance was dubbed into Russian by Karin Lamson and English by Teele Uustani, with translations by Irina Moisseenko.

Since March 29, due to the ongoing emergency situation in Estonia, Kellertheater began offering performances online in cooperation with Still Frame. Also available in addition to "The Canterville Ghost" is the wordless horror-comedy "Alchemist in Love."

"Alchemist in Love" is the product of cooperation between producer and dramaturge Vahur Keller and magician Meelis Kubo, where theater, magical realism and the illusions of magic meet and together give rise to a gripping theater experience.

Beginning Friday, Kellertheater's online performances can be watched whenever is most convenient for the viewer: once a ticket has been purchased, the viewer has access to the performance for a period of two hours following their initial login.

"Our first online performances were watched by a total of 2,325 people, which for us means 31 sold out performances," theater director Vahur Keller said. "This is a really impressive number, which of course doesn't translate into massive ticket revenues, as ticket prices are currently twice as cheap as usual, and several people can watch the performance with the purchase of just one ticket. What is of primary importance to us right now is that children and families can enjoy the theater from home too, and this has been a great success for us in cooperation with Still Frame."

Click here for more information and tickets.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

