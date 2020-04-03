ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

National Opera to broadcast performances online from Saturday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Ain Anger as Mefisto
Ain Anger as Mefisto Source: Leenu Nigu
News

Starting this Saturday, 4 April, Estonian National Opera will offer free broadcasts of certain performances via Facebook.

Viewers can catch the first broadcast, "Faust", an opera by Charles Gounod, at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The broadcast can be re-watched for one week, after which another performance will be broadcast.

The classic story of the Faust legend is brought to life by Dmitri Bertman's and Ene-Liis Semper's vision. In 2007 the same team brought to stage Erkki-Sven Tüür's award-winning opera "Wallenberg". "Faust" is conducted by Vello Pähn.

In Gounod's opera Faust sells his soul to the devil Mephistopheles in exchange for youth, and is tempted by the innocent but fateful beauty of Marguerite. But there are no winners, when making a pact with the devil.

For his role of Mefisto, Ain Anger was awarded the Annual Prize of the Estonian Theatre Union in 2013. The performance was recorded live in cooperation with the Estonian Public Broadcasting in January 2014.

The free broadcasts can be found at the Facebook page of the National Opera.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

estonian national operafaust
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:29

Kohtla-Järve city government closed after chair found coronavirus-positive

12:26

Health Board: 103 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, total 961

12:11

Farmer: Agriculture labor shortage cannot be solved by hiring city workers

11:47

Passenger ferries to Finland continue to next week as restrictions held up

11:28

National Opera to broadcast performances online from Saturday

11:04

Aab: Local governments to receive €130 million from supplementary budget

10:44

Interest in ETV+ programs in Russian has increased significantly

10:26

Estonian firm offering Ukrainian police cadets cyber hygiene training

09:47

Vikerraadio's online Estonian dictation test starts at 10.30 a.m. Friday

09:31

Elering reports €32.8 million net profit for 2019

09:06

Overnight storms cause 1,639 power outages as of Friday morning

08:44

Foreign minister joins NATO counterparts in coronavirus remote meeting

08:27

Interior ministry rejects further coronavirus restrictions in Võru

08:04

Kuressaare Hospital not overburdened yet, likely to change next week

07:48

Prime minister: Pandemic situation likely to worsen in coming weeks

07:29

Jürgen Ligi: Crisis needs finance minister, but we don't have one right now

02.04

Estonian coronavirus hackathon transforms into global movement

02.04

Foreigners from third countries who lose their jobs must leave Estonia

02.04

Estonia joins EU countries 'deeply concerned' for rule of law

02.04

Eesti Energia says oil shale supplies to last for several months

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: