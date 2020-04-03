National Opera to broadcast performances online from Saturday

Starting this Saturday, 4 April, Estonian National Opera will offer free broadcasts of certain performances via Facebook.

Viewers can catch the first broadcast, "Faust", an opera by Charles Gounod, at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The broadcast can be re-watched for one week, after which another performance will be broadcast.

The classic story of the Faust legend is brought to life by Dmitri Bertman's and Ene-Liis Semper's vision. In 2007 the same team brought to stage Erkki-Sven Tüür's award-winning opera "Wallenberg". "Faust" is conducted by Vello Pähn.

In Gounod's opera Faust sells his soul to the devil Mephistopheles in exchange for youth, and is tempted by the innocent but fateful beauty of Marguerite. But there are no winners, when making a pact with the devil.

For his role of Mefisto, Ain Anger was awarded the Annual Prize of the Estonian Theatre Union in 2013. The performance was recorded live in cooperation with the Estonian Public Broadcasting in January 2014.

The free broadcasts can be found at the Facebook page of the National Opera.

