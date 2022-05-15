Watch again: Lennart Meri Conference 2022 — final day

The 15th Lennart Meri Conference took place May 13-15, 2022 and ERR News live streamed several discussions over the weekend.

The discussions from the final day, Sunday, can be re-watched below.

Visions of China

10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

How do China's neighbors assess the impact of the war in Ukraine on China, and on the power balance in the Indo-Pacific region and globally?

Have China's strategic options and ambitions changed?

How should regional and global players respond?

Are the different interests and strategic goals of various actors a risk to international security?

Speakers

Bonnie S. Glaser, director of the Asia Program, German Marshall Fund of the United States

Natasha Kassam, director, Public Opinion and Foreign Policy, Lowy Institute

C. Raja Mohan, senior fellow, Asia Society Policy Institute

Eng Hen Ng, minister for defense, Republic of Singapore

Moderator: Bobo Lo, independent international relations analyst, IFRI, Lowy Institute, Center for European Policy Analysis

Trusting Who We Are: Baltic Regional Security

12 p.m. - 1:25 p.m.

What arrangements are now needed to ensure the security of the Baltic region?

How should responsibilities be shared among NATO, the EU, and the states of the region?

What should be the goals of and mechanisms for regional security cooperation?

What would Finnish and Swedish membership of NATO mean for Baltic regional security?

Speakers

Artis Pabriks, deputy prime minister for Comprehensive Defence, Minister of Defence of Latvia

Elina Valtonen, member of The Finnish Parliament

Anna Wieslander, director for Northern Europe, Atlantic Council

--

Editor: Helen Wright

