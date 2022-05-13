US intelligence chief visits Estonia

Director of the National Intelligence of the United States
Avril Haines, the U.S. State Intelligence Director, is visiting Estonia to participate in the Lennart Meri Security Conference and meet with representatives of the Estonian government.

On Friday, Haines met with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Director General of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service Mikk Marran. The director of intelligence of the United States also met with Tuuli Duneton, undersecretary for Defense Policy at the Ministry of Defense.

On Friday evening, Haines will participate in a panel at the Lennart Meri conference alongside Piotr Krawczyk, Poland's Head of the Foreign Intelligence Agency, and will discuss the links between war, intelligence and social media in the context of the war initiated by Russia.

The head of the U.S. National Intelligence Directorate is a member of the cabinet and reports directly to the president. Her job is to coordinate the work of the various US intelligence agencies and to prepare daily intelligence reports for the President based on the material provided by them.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

