Storm warning issued for east, south Estonia

Rain, thunder and strong wind warnings have been issued for southern and eastern Estonia on Saturday (July 23) by the Estonian Weather Service.

A level one "potentially dangerous" alert is in effect in Ida-Viru, Jõgeva, Järva, Lääne-Viru, Põlva, Tartu, Valga, Viljandi and Võru counties.

The agency says heavier thunder, heavy rain and strong gusts of wind are expected throughout the day.

The weather warning issued on July 23, 2022. Source: Estonian Weather Sevice.

More information can be viewed on the Estonian Weather Service's website here.

