Storm warning issued for east, south Estonia

News
Reeds being blown in a strong winds on July 11.
Reeds being blown in a strong winds on July 11. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

Rain, thunder and strong wind warnings have been issued for southern and eastern Estonia on Saturday (July 23) by the Estonian Weather Service.

A level one "potentially dangerous" alert is in effect in Ida-Viru, Jõgeva, Järva, Lääne-Viru, Põlva, Tartu, Valga, Viljandi and Võru counties.

The agency says heavier thunder, heavy rain and strong gusts of wind are expected throughout the day.

The weather warning issued on July 23, 2022. Source: Estonian Weather Sevice.

More information can be viewed on the Estonian Weather Service's website here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:31

300 venues across Estonia participating in Open Farm Day 2022

08:09

Storm warning issued for east, south Estonia

22.07

Estonian company develops next-generation rapid biomining for rare metals

22.07

Poll: Estonian population more willing than ever to defend country

22.07

Tallinn still waiting for go-ahead to renovate Maarjamäe Memorial complex

22.07

Gallery: Tallinn's Kalaranna Promenade finally officially opened to public

22.07

Lepo Sumera Composition Prize goes to Tatjana Kozlova-Johannes

22.07

First Estonian woman reaches top of world's second highest mountain K2

22.07

Number of air travel consumer complaints up

22.07

Paide draw 0-0 in Conference League away to Armenia-Ararat

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.07

Estonian intelligence chief: Ukraine unlikely to reclaim all territory

22.07

Estonian court finds three men guilty of supporting Russian aggression

22.07

Gallery: Tallinn's Kalaranna Promenade finally officially opened to public

18.07

Estonia's HIMARS to considerably hike the price of aggression for Russia

22.07

Locals unhappy with traffic changes in Kalamaja

21.07

Tartu's 'Car-free Avenue' draws criticism from locals

22.07

Poll: Estonian population more willing than ever to defend country

22.07

EU needs to fight Russia's attempts to rewrite history — joint statement

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: