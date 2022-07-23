Storm warning issued for east, south Estonia
Rain, thunder and strong wind warnings have been issued for southern and eastern Estonia on Saturday (July 23) by the Estonian Weather Service.
A level one "potentially dangerous" alert is in effect in Ida-Viru, Jõgeva, Järva, Lääne-Viru, Põlva, Tartu, Valga, Viljandi and Võru counties.
The agency says heavier thunder, heavy rain and strong gusts of wind are expected throughout the day.
More information can be viewed on the Estonian Weather Service's website here.
Editor: Helen Wright