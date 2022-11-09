Gallery: More than 7,000 attend month-long Porikuu Festival this fall

Spanning Northwestern Estonia from Haapsalu to Tallinn, the fifth Porikuu Festival, with its unusual attractions, unique opportunities and off-peak timing in October, attracted more than 7,000 visitors from across Estonia and even abroad.

Over the years, Porikuu Festival has attracted several tens of thousands of people to Northwestern Estonia to participate in a variety of events and check out places not typically accessible to visitors, organizers said in a press release. This year, the festival expanded to include more than 100 events across the region, offering something for fans of culture, nature, sports, cooking and handicrafts alike.

Among the most popular events were various traditional fall markets, which offer handicrafts as well as edible goods. According to project manager Karet Schönberg, other well-attended events included an Oktoberfest in Ääsmäe, which has already been added to next year's schedule due to popular demand, as well as Halloween-inspired parties and pumpkin parties.

Porikuu is one traditional Estonian-language name for the month of October; it translates approximately as "Mud Month."

The 2022 Porikuu Festival was co-financed by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and local governments in the region.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

