Johan-Kristjan Konovalov elected new Viljandi mayor

Johan-Kristjan Konovalov (Reform) is the new mayor of Viljandi after a vote at the South Estonian town's council chamber on Friday.

Out of the 20 council members present, 18 voted in favor of Konovalov becoming new mayor, while two abstained.

He will take the place of Madis Timpson (Reform) who had to vacate the post on being appointed Minister of Justice.

Konovalov stated that his previous, decade-long work experience in Viljandi, more than half of which was as a PR specialist, has given him a strong understanding of the city's system.

"I have a great team that I have joined, very supportive people from the administration, coalition partners, and my party. I believe we can manage city leadership very well together," he added.

While Viljandi councilman Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa) had nominated sitting Council Chairman Helmen Kütt (SDE) and Deputy Mayor Kalvi Märtin (Reform) as opposition candidates, both withdrew their nominations ahead of Friday's vote.

Konovalov, 33, had previously worked as the tourism development manager for Viljandi County, and joined the Reform Party shortly before being confirmed as mayor, having been non-partisan up to that point.

Outgoing mayor, Madis Timpson, was honored at the same council session with the Viljandi Medal of Merit. He was appointed justice minister following the resignation of Kalle Laanet last month, in the wake of controversy over a rental set-up regarding his Tallinn accommodation, and a clash with the prosecutor general.

