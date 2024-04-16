Madis Kallas resigns as regional affairs minister

Madis Kallas (SDE) has announced he is stepping down as Minister of Regional Affairs after exactly a year in office.

Kallas noted progress made in providing support to rural areas, but mentioned in his resignation announcement a need for the ministry's remit to be on an equal footing with that of other ministries.

He had said in March that he would be handing in his notice in mid-April, if no progress is made on his proposed initiatives, mainly the "Robin Hood" tax redistribution policy and a capital lease program aimed at farmers.

Kallas announced Tuesday: "I took on the role of minister with the desire to fight for Estonian rural life and to reduce regional disparities."

"When I started out and communicated with farmers, food producers, and people living in rural areas, I realized further still just how critical it is to ensure that life in rural areas does not ultimately perish."

"Coming from Saaremaa as I do, I felt this responsibility keenly and, looking back over the past year, I see that the goals I set when taking office have not been fully met," he went on.

While the past month has brought progress on many important matters, Kallas went on, agricultural and regional policy must be pursued consistently and placed at the same status as other important areas.

"I am delighted that we reached an agreement in the government on more sustainable funding for municipalities, and found a way to open a loan measure via the Rural Development Foundation's (Maaelu Edendamise SA) capital fund, which amounts to €20 million," Kallas continued.

"Additionally, we resolved a lengthy discussion on compensating for damage relating to from African swine fever, and finally decided to allocate €1.2 million to businesses for that," Kallas went on.

"This decision [to resign] was not an easy one for me. I have served as the regional minister for a year now and I am very grateful for the opportunity to work for the good of Estonian rural life. The office of minister comes full of many challenges, and it has been a major honor to be able to have worked with the regional and agriculture ministry's team, the Estonian agricultural sector, and municipalities, to ensure that every part of Estonia is a good place to live in," Kallas continued.

SDE Chair Lauri Läänemets spoke highly of Madis Kallas for his significant achievements.

Läänemets said: "Last week, the government agreed on a more exact Robin Hood redistribution plan, which will increase funding for municipalities in rural areas and in small towns. Several measures were also agreed upon to support county centers and growth areas, including changes to the land tax."

"In addition to cutting regional disparities, an agreement has also been reached to support farmers via the Rural Development Foundation, and plans for public transport reform are now ready in essence," Läänemets, who is also interior minister, continued.

Madis Kallas will return to the Riigikogu, which he was elected to at the March 2023 election (government ministers do not sit in the Riigikogu).

His tenure as minister formally ends at midnight tonight, almost exactly one year since it started – on April 17 last year.

His is the second resignation from the Reform-SDE-Eesti 200 coalition, also in office for a year now, following Kalle Laanet (Reform) stepping down as justice minister at the start of this month.

The position of regional affairs minister was formed with the entry into office of the current coalition and its responsibilities take on those of the former rural affairs minister, plus some from the former public administration ministerial role.

Kallas, 42, was environment minister in the Reform-SDE-Isamaa administration in office July 2022-April 2023 and went straight from that post to the regional minister position. He is a former Saaremaa mayor.

--

