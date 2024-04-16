Läänemets: No scandalous reason for minister's resignation

Social Democratic Party (SDE) Chair Lauri Läänemets said the reason for the resignation of Minister of Regional and Rural Affairs Madis Kallas (SDE) was a desire to spend more time with his family.

On Tuesday, Madis Kallas announced he would be stepping down from the position of Estonian Minister of Regional and Rural Affairs. ERR asked SDE Chair Lauri Läänemets for the reason behind Kallas' resignation.

"This is a reason that no one else can say anything about. I understand that Madis hasn't emphasized it very much in his public communication, but he hasn't hidden it either. When you're away from your family most of the time every week for two years, eventually it starts to have an impact and the desire to devote more time to his family was the main thing Madis pointed out when he spoke to me. I think that's completely understandable. Family comes first, especially when you have three young children who all live in Saaremaa and you rarely see them. It's completely understandable," Läänemets told ERR.

"As far as the labor issues are concerned, last week the government basically approved both this Robin Hood, the land tax. In total there were 12 different amendments in this package that will affect Estonian municipalities. I think it is quite a big and ambitious thing that has been done," Läänemets said.

However, Kallas said in a press release that he was unable to achieve all his goals. "Coming from Saaremaa, I realized I had a responsibility and now, looking back on the past year, I feel that the goals I set when I took office have not been fully achieved," he said.

"Madis certainly would have liked significantly more. I know Madis might have wanted regional tax differentials and all the other things, but in no coalition do 100 percent of those aims come true. The things that were written into the coalition agreement have now actually been done in the government. Yes, he also has the public transport reform prepared and ready to be brought to the government, but that will be left to the new minister," Läänemets said.

Läänemets said he could confirm that no scandalous reason behind Kallas' resignation would later emerge. "Yes. I can confirm that. He is still a really decent person who is committed to his work and has his heart in the right place. So there is no reason to expect such things, and no need to be afraid," replied Läänemets.

Läänemets said potential candidates to replace Kallas as regional minister will be discussed at a meeting of the SDE's party leadership this evening. He added that there are plenty of people among the party membership, who could be suitable for the post. "It is not difficult to find a person, but it is difficult to choose," Läänemets said.

According to Läänemets, Piret Hartman, Reili Rand, Jaak Aab, Priit Lomp, Anti Allas and even Tanel Kiik would all be good candidates to step into Kallas' shoes as regional minister.

Hartman, who has a degree in agricultural economics and business from the Estonian Agricultural University, told ERR on Tuesday morning that she had not yet been approached about the post. "At the moment, I would not like to comment on the subject. It is not in my remit at the moment. If the approach does come, I will consider it," Hartman said, who is also a former minister of culture.

