SDE votes in Priit Lomp as new Riigikogu faction chair

Priit Lomp (SDE).
Priit Lomp (SDE). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Social Democratic Party's (SDE) Riigikogu faction has elected Priit Lomp as its new chair, replacing Jevgeni Ossinovski, who last Sunday was elected Mayor of Tallinn.

Helmen Kütt will continue as SDE's deputy chair at the Riigikogu.

After being elected Wednesday, Lomp said: "Following in the footsteps of a strong politician like Jevgeni is both a great honor and a tremendous responsibility."

"The strength to do this job will come from a great team spirit and knowing that I can always seek advice from experienced parliamentarians," he went on.

Lomp, 39, is a former mayor of Haaslava and Kastre municipalities, both in Tartu County. He was first elected to the Riigikogu at the 2023 election, running in the Tartu and Jõgeva counties electoral districts.

He has been chair of the Riigikogu's Economic Affairs Committee over the past year.

Ossinovki's election as mayor means that he has had to vacate his Riigikogu seat.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

