Prosecutor general broke law when failing to notify minister of side activities

The Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed that Prosecutor General Andres Parmas failed to notify the Ministry of Justice of two side activities, in violation of the Prosecutor's Office Act, and only registered these activities in hindsight this Wednesday, daily Postimees reports.

According to section 30 of the Prosecutor's Office Act, the prosecutor general shall not be in any elected or appointed office outside his or her official duties. The prosecutor general shall immediately inform the minister in charge of the policy sector in writing if he or she acts or intends to act outside his or her official duties based on a contract of employment or contract for the provision of services as an undertaking or a general partner in a general or limited partnership or a member of the management or controlling body of a legal person.

Kairi Küngas, spokesperson for the Public Prosecutor's Office, said upon taking office, Parmas notified the minister of justice that he wished to continue working as a lecturer at the Faculty of Law, University of Tartu, for about three hours a week, stating that this would not affect his primary duties.

Maria-Elisa Tuulik, the head of public relations at the Ministry of Justice, stated that on April 3, 2024, Parmas submitted a notification regarding side activities through the state employee self-service portal, which he had failed to report in a timely manner. Since April 26, 2021, he has been a member of the board of the International Criminal Court's (ICC) Trust Fund for Victims and, since January 1, 2022, Parmas has been a member of the board of the Iuridicum Foundation – in both cases, Parmas, who took office as Prosecutor General in 2020, should have asked for permission from the Ministry of Justice.

The violation of the activity restriction set forth in the Prosecutor's Office Act was committed by the prosecutor general out of negligence, Kairi Küngas said.

--

