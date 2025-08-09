Two teens injured in 73 km/h electric scooter crash in Lääne-Viru County

On Friday afternoon, two teens, ages 13 and 14, were injured in Haljala Parish after losing control of an electric scooter traveling at more than 70 km/h. Police say they had removed the scooter's speed limiter themselves.

The two teens were riding the scooter together on a local bike path at a speed of approximately 73 km/h when they veered out of control and crashed onto the road.

The rider, who was wearing a helmet, was injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance. The passenger, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained less severe injuries and was taken to the hospital by their parents.

It was determined that one of the kids had been given the electric scooter by their parents a few days earlier, and that the teen had then disabled its speed limiter.

The police stressed that doing so is prohibited, adding that operating a scooter at higher speeds requires a driver's license.

"I want to tell parents who buy their kid an electric scooter — children must not disable the speed limiter themselves," emphasized Getter Kangur, an online police officer with the Rakvere Police Department, adding that those restrictions exist for a reason.

"Parents should occasionally check to make sure their child hasn't disabled the limiter [on their scooter]," she urged. "They should also explain that if you're under 16, you must wear a helmet."

Kangur noted that if an electric scooter's speed has been altered and the speed limiter disabled, allowing speeds of more than 25 km/h, operating it requires a category A, AM or B driver's license — the same as for motorcycles, mopeds and cars.

"And if the scooter weighs over 25 kilograms, it has to be insured, too," she added.

