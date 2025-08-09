X!

Two teens injured in 73 km/h electric scooter crash in Lääne-Viru County

Two teens crashed on an electric scooter in Haljala Municipality, Lääne-Viru County. August 8, 2025.
On Friday afternoon, two teens, ages 13 and 14, were injured in Haljala Parish after losing control of an electric scooter traveling at more than 70 km/h. Police say they had removed the scooter's speed limiter themselves.

The two teens were riding the scooter together on a local bike path at a speed of approximately 73 km/h when they veered out of control and crashed onto the road.

The rider, who was wearing a helmet, was injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance. The passenger, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained less severe injuries and was taken to the hospital by their parents.

It was determined that one of the kids had been given the electric scooter by their parents a few days earlier, and that the teen had then disabled its speed limiter.

The police stressed that doing so is prohibited, adding that operating a scooter at higher speeds requires a driver's license.

"I want to tell parents who buy their kid an electric scooter — children must not disable the speed limiter themselves," emphasized Getter Kangur, an online police officer with the Rakvere Police Department, adding that those restrictions exist for a reason.

"Parents should occasionally check to make sure their child hasn't disabled the limiter [on their scooter]," she urged. "They should also explain that if you're under 16, you must wear a helmet."

Kangur noted that if an electric scooter's speed has been altered and the speed limiter disabled, allowing speeds of more than 25 km/h, operating it requires a category A, AM or B driver's license — the same as for motorcycles, mopeds and cars.

"And if the scooter weighs over 25 kilograms, it has to be insured, too," she added.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

