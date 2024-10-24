Estonia discussing age restriction for scooter use

In Finland, there is currently no age restriction for operating electric scooters, but the country's traffic safety center has proposed that the minimum age for riding an electric scooter should be set at 15. In Estonia, opinions on imposing an age limit for electric scooter use vary, though no specific proposals are currently under consideration.

In Estonia, there is currently no legally mandated age limit for operating electric scooters, though discussions on the topic have taken place. For instance, several years ago, the Transport Administration proposed setting a specific age limit, but the idea did not gain enough support at the time.

According to Margus Tähepõld, head of the Ministry of Climate's transport and traffic sector, children's development varies greatly and determining a definitive age below which a child cannot safely operate a scooter is not easy. Darja Lukašenko-Tšistotin, a traffic safety expert at the Transport Administration, believes that Estonia should still consider imposing an age limit for electric scooter use.

"This isn't meant as a punitive measure; there are valid reasons behind it. We're seeing that the vehicles on the streets today (including rental scooters) are primarily designed for adult sizes. They aren't made for a child's physiology and their speed isn't intended for children," Lukašenko-Tšistotin explained.

Rental scooter companies Bolt and Tuul have already implemented age restrictions. Bolt prohibits the rental and use of its scooters by individuals under 16 and Tuul recommends users be at least 16 years old. The companies believe such restrictions help prevent dangerous traffic situations. However, despite these age limits, there have been cases where younger individuals were found using rental scooters.

Lt. Col. Sirle Loigo of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) argues that setting a strict age limit for electric scooter operation will not necessarily improve safety on the roads. Loigo pointed out that current law already prohibits children under the age of eight from using scooters on roadways.

"Our laws are structured so that children aged 10-15 can ride on the road if they have a cyclist's license. They can also ride on pedestrian paths, bike paths and sidewalks, but it's almost inevitable that at some point they will come into contact with a roadway. The majority of children in this age group do have a cyclist's license," Loigo said.

Tähepõld echoed this view, adding that there is no age limit for riding a bicycle on pedestrian paths either. He emphasized that parents also play a role in ensuring traffic safety by deciding where and whether to allow their children to use scooters in traffic. Statistics show that less than a quarter of scooter-related accidents involve minors, with most accidents involving falls.

"Typically, it's a fall caused by hitting a curb or a pothole or failing to avoid an obstacle. Sometimes they lose balance or are unable to brake in time," Loigo added.

The number of traffic accidents involving scooters has been on the rise this year. Last year, accidents involving minors accounted for 18 percent of all scooter-related incidents, but this year that figure has risen to 23 percent.

"Imposing an age limit would help improve the overall safety situation. Finland is also discussing this issue for a reason. More than ten countries in Europe already have age limits in place. I think we shouldn't wait until there's a significant increase in accidents; we should be proactive in preventing them," Lukašenko-Tšistotin stated.

