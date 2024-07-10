New alcohol limit, parking rules now in force on e-scooter riders

Bolt and Tuul e-scooters parked in one of the designated zones put in place in central Tallinn last year.
Bolt and Tuul e-scooters parked in one of the designated zones put in place in central Tallinn last year. Source: Tallinn Strategic Management Office
From Tuesday new rules governing the use of e-scooters on public roads and thoroughfares came into effect, which include a maximum alcohol limit similar to that imposed on car drivers.

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Lt Col. Sirle Loigo told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK): "The PPA will detect drink-driving in accordance with the law."

"In the case of a light vehicle driver, this will now, from today, be done initially by means of an alcohol meter," she went on.

Fines have also risen, Loigo noted. "The penalty has changed. Whereas before it was €40, from now on it can lead to a fine of up to €200."

While previously, the police had to make a subjective assessment of the state of a cyclist or e-scooter rider when detaining them, from July 9 the statutory alcohol limit will be 0.5 per milliliter.

Exceeding this limit will result in a fine.

Members of the public AK spoke to said they were more in favor of restricting drink-driving in taxis and other four-wheel vehicles, though with two-wheeled road users rules should be in place, some found.

One, Karmo, said: "We should set it to zero. In Finland, for example, there is a test before you open the door, a test that if you are very drunk, you can't go."

"This is much more sensible than driving a car drunk. It's also very reasonable to drive an electric bike when you're sober," another commentator, Igor, said.

A third member of the public, Deniss, said e-scooter riders should be treated the same as other road users. "If we take a person behind the wheel of a car, we won't tolerate them if they are drunk. So why should we do so with people on scooters? We shouldn't," he said.

The new rules also require e-scooter riders to park the vehicle at least 20 centimeters from the edge of the sidewalk, and parallel to it.

This particularly relates to rental e-scooters, a service which has seen careless users finishing a trip and leaving the scooter blocking sidewalks and other access points or encroaching on the road side.

One of the major market players, Tuul says it has been discussing at length changes to the parking rules.

Tuul Mobility CEO Tauri Kärson called the new 20-centimeter rule a "very good change," which they company had been trying to communicate to users for a long time: "That you can't just stop, dismount from your scooter and walk off."

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Simona Zeno.

