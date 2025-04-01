X!

After several years of losses, scooter firm Tuul seeks new strategy

News
Tuul rental scooters in Tallinn.
Tuul rental scooters in Tallinn. Source: ERR
News

Electric scooter company Tuul Mobility's turnover decreased last year, while its loss grew to €904,000 and its equity remained negative, according to the company' interim report. Tuul's management is considering strategic alternatives and does not rule out selling the company.

In 2024, Tuul posted a revenue of €2.698 million, down 7 percent on year, according to their unaudited consolidated interim report for the 2024 financial year.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for last year totaled €175,000, marking a decrease of €298,000 compared to 2023.

Their loss, meanwhile, increased by €350,000 on year to total €904,000. The company's equity is also negative, with a deficit of €55,218 as of December 31, 2024.

Tuul Mobility explained the negative equity as the result of several factors: a slowdown in seasonal sales growth, high depreciation costs as well as interest costs related to bond servicing, which amount to €310,000 annually.

According to Tuul's management, this is a temporary situation, and they highlight in the report that the changes implemented last year lay a strong foundation for efficiency improvements and profitability growth in the current year.

"The goal is to restore positive equity by increasing sales revenue, optimizing costs and strengthening sustainable business processes," the board stated. "[The company] will continue to assess potential financing options to support its development and strengthen its capital structure."

In addition, Tuul is considering strategic alternatives, including the possibility of attracting additional investments, or a full or partial sale of the company. As of the time the interim report was compiled, no specific contracts had been signed.

Tuul Mobility was registered in Estonia's central Business Register in December 2021, and primarily provides electric scooter rental and sharing services.

Last year, the company offered scooter rental services in Tallinn and Riga, and Tuul has similar plans for this year. The goal is for the company to grow its customer base and revenues with the existing scooter fleet. The company expects greater revenue growth from Latvia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:23

Reform and Eesti 200's additional coalition talks continuing by topic

17:01

Estonian motocross rider wins in the Netherlands

16:34

Former ministers: Top officials' job rotation case not a criminal one

16:06

Linguist: Estonian among 5% most spoken languages in the world

15:52

Baltics issue postage stamp to mark desynchronization from Russian grid

15:29

After several years of losses, scooter firm Tuul seeks new strategy

15:00

Microplastic reaching Estonian gardens through sewage sludge

14:33

Maarja Vaino: Do those toying with the faith of the world know semiotics?

14:10

Tallinn to tighten up moped rental usage regulations

13:32

Minister: Border will never be completed as new challenges occur all the time

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

31.03

Electric mopeds spark a wave of complaints in Tallinn

31.03

Over 800 Tsarist-era explosives found in Põhja-Tallinn

30.03

Adam Cullen: Am I a danger to my community in Estonia as a US citizen?

31.03

How and why do ugly buildings crop up in Estonia?

31.03

Estonia borrows €250 million with 2 percent interest

31.03

How will the stripping of voting rights affect integration in Estonia?

31.03

Foreign minister: Stubb's ceasefire deadline puts Putin under pressure

31.03

EKRE MP forced to leave Riigikogu after top court rejects appeal

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo