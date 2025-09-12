X!

Estonia's Tuul sells scooter rental business to Latvian company

News
Tuul rental electric scooter on a bike lane in Tallinn.
Tuul rental electric scooter on a bike lane in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian electric scooter operator Tuul has sold its hardware and intellectual property to the Latvian company Ride and is shutting down its rental service.

Tuul Mobility OÜ, founded in 2020, had been running at a loss for years. The parties are not disclosing the terms of the deal.

Tuul announced to the Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange that, considering recent financial results and the market situation, it has decided to end its shared scooter operations and sold the assets to Ride, which will continue offering the service.

"Tuul was born out of the desire to make scooter production more sustainable and urban transport more convenient," said Tuul CEO Siim Tempel.

"Over the course of five years, Tuul has been used by hundreds of thousands of people, who have traveled more than 15 million kilometers on them," he continued. "We are glad that Ride will continue offering the scooters developed and manufactured by Estonians, ensuring a smooth transition for customers as well as continued availability of the scooters."

Tuul plans to continue fulfilling its bond-related obligations with the money received from the deal, in cooperation with its parent company Comodule.

The Latvian company Ride Mobility, which took over Tuul's scooter business, began offering a moped rental service in Tallinn this spring.

Tuul Mobility's turnover decreased last year, while its loss grew to €904,000, according to the company's interim report this spring. As a result, Tuul's management considered strategic alternatives and did not rule out the sale of the company.

Tuul Mobility was registered in Estonia's Business Register in December 2021, engaged primarily in electric scooter rental and sharing services.

Last year, the company offered scooter rental services in Tallinn and Riga, with similar plans for this year as well.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:12

Elron to add satellite communications to Tartu-Riga train

16:50

Entrepreneurs take ministry to court over whether their bank accounts were accessed

16:38

Estonia struggles to meet demand for psychiatric care, says audit

16:37

EDF wants Tartu-Helsinki flights despite Eastern Estonia flight restrictions

16:04

Estonia's Tuul sells scooter rental business to Latvian company

15:31

More children born in rural areas than cities in Estonia

15:06

Tartu court convicts man who committed murder as minor

14:32

EDF colonel: Russian Zapad exercise 10–20 times smaller this year

14:20

Isamaa Tartu frontrunner urges YouTuber toting violence to drop out of October locals

14:02

Estonia joins UN New York Declaration on two-state Palestine solution

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.09

Karamella the Saaremaa cow breaks Estonian milking record

11.09

Tallinn launches new Estonian language learning campaign on public transport

11.09

Defense Forces propose temporary no-fly zone over eastern Estonia

11.09

Italian AWACS plane scrambled from Estonia after drone incursion in Poland

11.09

Fewer Finns coming to Estonia and foreign tourism hasn't bounced back

11.09

University of Tartu to dial back English medical program

11.09

Estonia's transport authority planning lower speed limits and average speed cameras

11.09

Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over Polish airspace incursion

11.09

Watch and listen: World-renowned Estonian composer Arvo Pärt turns 90 Updated

11.09

Experts criticize ministry's proposed anti-terrorism bill over 'thought control' concerns

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo