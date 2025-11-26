Tallinn Municipal Police launch Ride Mobility supervision proceedings

Valdo Põder, head of Tallinn Municipal Police's law enforcement division, confirmed to Delfi Ärileht that supervisory proceedings were initiated against Ride Mobility on November 11.

The proceedings were opened under Section 190¹⁵, subsection 1 of the Traffic Act with the aim of investigating a potential violation of Tallinn city regulations regarding business activity requirements for the rental or leasing of light vehicles.

Section 4 of the regulation outlines geographic and time-based restrictions on the use of rental vehicles. Subsection 4 stipulates that within a 10-meter radius of a public transport stop shelter, the maximum permitted speed is between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour.

"As the proceedings are still ongoing, we cannot disclose any further details at this time," Põder said.

At the end of March, Ärileht reported that nearly one hundred electric light mopeds from the Latvian company Ride Mobility had appeared on Tallinn's streets, marking a new chapter in the capital's micromobility story. The mopeds can be rented by users aged 18 and older, with a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour.

At the time, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan pointed out that current legislation does not allow the city to set a cap on the total number of rentable light vehicles, mopeds or bicycles permitted in the capital.

Latvia has introduced an age verification tool requirement for the scooters the operation of which is currently suspended pending a Consumer Rights Protection Centre (PTAC) decision. This follows a tragic accident where two teenagers using a Ride Mobility electric scooter lost their lives in a collision with a train.

