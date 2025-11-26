X!

Tallinn Municipal Police launch Ride Mobility supervision proceedings

News
A Ride Mobility rental moped in Tallinn.
A Ride Mobility rental moped in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Valdo Põder, head of Tallinn Municipal Police's law enforcement division, confirmed to Delfi Ärileht that supervisory proceedings were initiated against Ride Mobility on November 11.

The proceedings were opened under Section 190¹⁵, subsection 1 of the Traffic Act with the aim of investigating a potential violation of Tallinn city regulations regarding business activity requirements for the rental or leasing of light vehicles.

Section 4 of the regulation outlines geographic and time-based restrictions on the use of rental vehicles. Subsection 4 stipulates that within a 10-meter radius of a public transport stop shelter, the maximum permitted speed is between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour.

"As the proceedings are still ongoing, we cannot disclose any further details at this time," Põder said.

At the end of March, Ärileht reported that nearly one hundred electric light mopeds from the Latvian company Ride Mobility had appeared on Tallinn's streets, marking a new chapter in the capital's micromobility story. The mopeds can be rented by users aged 18 and older, with a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour.

At the time, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan pointed out that current legislation does not allow the city to set a cap on the total number of rentable light vehicles, mopeds or bicycles permitted in the capital.

Latvia has introduced an age verification tool requirement for the scooters the operation of which is currently suspended pending a Consumer Rights Protection Centre (PTAC) decision. This follows a tragic accident where two teenagers using a Ride Mobility electric scooter lost their lives in a collision with a train.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Delfi Ärileht

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:51

Tartu developing new nightlife strategy to ensure lively and safe environment

18:00

Kings of Leon to perform in Tallinn next summer

17:21

Peeter Kaldre: The last summer of peace?

16:55

Ministry ends contract with travel agency over inflated prices

16:27

Reform MP: Nõo killer should have been behind bars

15:57

Deaflympics star Tanel Visnap's homecoming: Something to tell the grandkids about

15:30

Tallinn Municipal Police launch Ride Mobility supervision proceedings

15:24

Estonian diplomat acting as deputy director-general of EU's EEAS

14:55

Rail Baltica to require €500–600 million annually in investments

14:21

Estonia's ski resorts gear up for winter season

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.11

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

25.11

Estonia invites South Korean defense firm Hanwha to set up local production hub

24.11

Gallery: Tallinn's Lastekodu tänav update completed

24.11

Which products are Narva residents buying in Russian town Ivangorod?

25.11

EU foreign chief: Peace plan must first and foremost set conditions for Russia

25.11

Estonia's Elering accused of breaking EU rules

24.11

Gallery: 6 new K9 self-propelled howitzers arrive in Estonia

09:06

Estonia's newest long-range radar station now online

25.11

Lääne-Viru County woman creates retro apartment museum after 'big clean-up'

11:12

Court halves rape sentence handed to noted Estonian DJ

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo