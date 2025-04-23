Unknown number of uninsured e-scooters on Estonian roads

According to Estonian Motor Insurance Bureau (LKF) figures, around 1,900 electric scooters in Estonia currently have motor insurance. However, the LKF doesn't have a clear picture of how many uninsured e-scooters are on the roads.

As of last December 1, electric scooters must be insured if they weigh more than 25 kilograms (kg) and can exceed speeds of 14 kilometers per hour (km/h).

LKF board member Lauri Potsepp told ERR that the bureau does not have information on how many electric scooters under 25 kg — and thus not required to be insured — are currently on the roads.

"We don't know how many privately owned scooters or service provider-operated rental scooters are not subject to motor insurance," Potsepp admitted.

According to the LKF's figures, as of this week, 1,890 e-scooters are insured in Estonia.

The most common e-scooters on city streets are operated by the mobility company Bolt, but they weigh 24 kg, just under the threshold for insurance requirements. Meanwhile, scooters operated by another rental company, Tuul Mobility, weigh more than 25 kg.

During a discussion on micromobility insurance at a meeting of the Riigikogu's Anti-Corruption Select Committee last week, committee chair and MP Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart (Center) described the situation as market-distorting.

She argued that businesses operating in the same field under the same conditions are being placed at a disadvantage, raising questions about why that particular criterion was chosen for the bill, and whether it had been preceded by lobbying in ministries or with political parties.

Bolt micromobility operations manager Karl Apsolon told ERR that Bolt has not been involved in shaping or lobbying the transposition of the EU's motor insurance directive. He noted that Bolt's scooters were insured even before the EU directive had been transposed.

"Since 2021, Bolt's scooters have had two types of insurance: accident insurance, which helps cover costs related to serious injuries to the rider, and general liability insurance, which covers damages the rider may cause to third-party property or health," Apsolon explained.

He added that this insurance provides equivalent coverage to the motor insurance that became mandatory for scooters this year.

"In the event of a crash, the deductible for the user is €0," the Bolt representative confirmed.

LKF: Motor insurance offers broader coverage

Potsepp from the LKF, however, emphasized that no voluntary liability insurance can replace motor insurance.

"Motor insurance coverage is broader and always protects the injured party — for example, even if the damage-causing party was under the influence of alcohol when they caused the crash," the board member highlighted.

"Another important aspect is that in the case of motor insurance, the injured party can claim compensation directly from the insurer," he added.

Potsepp added that since an e-scooter rider cannot rule out the possibility of causing damages, it's advisable to use a scooter whose rider's liability is covered by motor insurance if possible.

According to Apsolon, Bolt has had several e-scooter models on the market weighing between 16 and 34 kg, and were offering 34 kg scooters at the time the EU directive was transposed into Estonian law.

The models they currently offer weigh between 16 and 24 kg.

Bolt stressed that they have implemented speed limits, and employ patrol teams who ride around Tallinn and relocate improperly parked scooters. The company is also using an AI tool that relays info about improper scooter parking as needed.

"We also have a tandem riding detection feature to monitor that people ride the scooters alone," Apsolon said.

He noted that Bolt cooperates with the police and maintains a zero-tolerance policy for riding under the influence. The company also shares traffic data with local governments to support micromobility planning.

"Scooters are a new mode of urban transport, and their adoption will take time, adaptation and robust cooperation between all parties," Bolt's micromobility operations manager acknowledged. "Our goal is to work with cities to ensure that micromobility is safe, and that scooters have a clearly defined place in the urban environment."

According to Transport Administration statistics, 422 people were injured in traffic crashes involving micromobility device operators last year, including 111 minors. Two adults died in such crashes.

