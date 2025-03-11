X!

Tallinn to regulate use of rental e-scooters, mopeds and bicycles

News
Scooters in Tallinn.
Scooters in Tallinn. Source: Albert Truuväärt
News

Tallinn City Government has submitted a draft regulation to the City Council that would grant the city the right to set requirements for the use of rental e-scooters, mopeds, and bicycles in public space.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa), Tallinn is the first municipality to make use of the authority granted under the Traffic Act to introduce such regulations.

"However, the law still needs to be improved so that cities have greater capacity to manage public order in relation to rental vehicles. For example, there is currently no legal basis to limit the number of rental vehicles," Järvan added.

"We expect responsible conduct from service providers and compliance with agreed rules. As the number of providers grows, Tallinn is taking the opportunity provided by law to formalize existing agreements with operators into an official regulation. This ensures that both new and existing service providers follow the same rules. It's also important to note that the regulation would apply only to rental vehicles and would not affect privately owned e-scooters or bicycles," the deputy mayor explained.

Under the draft, the City Government would have the right to implement regulations to improve traffic safety and promote responsible use of urban space. The city would be authorized to set technical requirements for rental vehicles, allowing for geographic, time-based, speed, and parking restrictions. Enforcement responsibilities would be delegated to the Municipal Police Department.

The draft regulation must be approved by Tallinn City Council.

 ---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Write with us!

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Reform and Eesti 200 could draw up completely new coalition agreement

19:53

Estonian Defense Forces and Rescue Board receive new armored vehicles

19:47

Iranian model maker Ebrahim Bakhshayeshi opens new exhibition in Tartu

19:35

Tallinn to regulate use of rental e-scooters, mopeds and bicycles

19:21

Finance minister: Sustainability reporting deadlines postponed by two years

18:53

Tallinn to remove Soviet symbols from Nõmme District Government building

18:43

State institution chiefs: Budget cut proposals awaiting political decisions

18:21

In €90,000 project, Estonia's Green Tiger to host dreaming workshops this May

17:54

Kristen Michal: There is too much bureaucracy in Estonia

17:37

Warm weather in Estonia lures first butterflies out earlier than usual

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

10.03

Two-party Reform-Eesti 200 government to eliminate corporate income tax Updated

10.03

Chairman: The Social Democrats have been thrown out of the government Updated

12:32

Tallinn fines Ridango over public transport e-system failures

10.03

Estonian court finds man guilty of justifying an international crime

10.03

Estonian Olympian Saskia Alusalu to give free skating lessons in Tallinn

10:24

Eesti 200 head on government overhaul: Some agencies need to be closed

09:57

President Karis formally dismisses SDE ministers from office

14:06

Explainer: Estonia's government reshuffle

COLLABORATIVE EUROPEAN NEWS PORTAL STARTS

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo