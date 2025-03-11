Tallinn to regulate use of rental e-scooters, mopeds and bicycles

Tallinn City Government has submitted a draft regulation to the City Council that would grant the city the right to set requirements for the use of rental e-scooters, mopeds, and bicycles in public space.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa), Tallinn is the first municipality to make use of the authority granted under the Traffic Act to introduce such regulations.

"However, the law still needs to be improved so that cities have greater capacity to manage public order in relation to rental vehicles. For example, there is currently no legal basis to limit the number of rental vehicles," Järvan added.

"We expect responsible conduct from service providers and compliance with agreed rules. As the number of providers grows, Tallinn is taking the opportunity provided by law to formalize existing agreements with operators into an official regulation. This ensures that both new and existing service providers follow the same rules. It's also important to note that the regulation would apply only to rental vehicles and would not affect privately owned e-scooters or bicycles," the deputy mayor explained.

Under the draft, the City Government would have the right to implement regulations to improve traffic safety and promote responsible use of urban space. The city would be authorized to set technical requirements for rental vehicles, allowing for geographic, time-based, speed, and parking restrictions. Enforcement responsibilities would be delegated to the Municipal Police Department.

The draft regulation must be approved by Tallinn City Council.

---

