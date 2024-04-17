Amendment to hike fines for operating a scooter while drunk tenfold

An electric scooter.
An electric scooter.
A proposed amendment would grant police the authority to check the sobriety of scooter riders and cyclists using a breathalyzer. While a zero-tolerance policy will not be implemented for scooter riders, riding under the influence could become costly, as the amendment increases the fine for intoxicated riding by tenfold for light vehicle operators.

"I never imagined that I would have to go out on Friday nights to check the sobriety of scooter riders," admitted a seasoned police officer a few years ago. Even now, riding a scooter or bicycle while intoxicated is prohibited, but the police determine intoxication by checking a person's reactions.

"However, a police officer is trained as a police officer, not as a medic, and this assessment is very subjective. It's equally subjective for the rider to judge how many beers they can have at a friend's sauna before riding home," Police Colonel Sirle Loigo said.

Therefore, a new clause was written into the draft law at the suggestion of the police, stating that a cyclist's blood alcohol content must not exceed 0.5 per mille, and police will have the authority to require scooter riders to undergo a breathalyzer test. According to police statistics, 30 to 40 percent of light vehicle operators checked during raids are under the influence of alcohol.

"Since the speeds and risks are lower than those involving motor vehicles, the permissible level is slightly higher. We do not have the same culture as southern countries, where the same limit allowed for light vehicle operators also applies to motor vehicle drivers. We are not ready for that. But to put it illustratively, it's okay to ride a light vehicle after having a beer at a bar, but not to drive a car," explained Margus Tähepõld, head of the transport and traffic department at the Ministry of Climate.

Currently, a cyclist found riding under the influence can be fined up to ten penalty units, or €40. The amendment will allow for a fine up to 100 units, which is as much as €400, and starting next year, up to €800.

Tatjana, who rides both a bicycle and a scooter in Tallinn, does not consider the planned changes to be an overreaction.

"Obviously, if you are riding and participating in traffic, you have to be responsible, and it's up to you to decide how responsible you are. Of course, we know that you shouldn't ride a bike or scooter while intoxicated, so it's only logical and sensible," she commented.

The amendment also gives local governments the authority to set speed limits for scooters. This restriction applies only to rental scooters, and personal two-wheelers can travel faster unless a speed-limiting traffic sign is posted.

Last year, Bolt limited the speed of its scooters to 20 kilometers per hour in Tallinn at the city's suggestion.

"The city made this proposal to the entire sector, unfortunately not everyone in the sector followed. In collaboration with the police, we received data showing that the impact of the pilot project – Bolt participated last year – was quite minimal, but still present. However, it wasn't enough to bring the entire sector on board with self-regulation," said Henri Allas, Bolt's government relations manager.

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

