Estonian businessman agrees to 29 days in prison in drunk driving plea deal

Marcel Vichmann, a businessman caught driving under the influence last spring, accepted a plea deal from the Prosecutor's Office, in which he admitted guilt and agreed to serve a 29-day prison sentence.

Last spring, on the night of International Women's Day, Vichmann was caught driving while under the influence on the Ääsmäe-Haapsalu-Rohuküla Highway. Despite his car rolling only on three wheels and police signaling for him to stop, he continued driving until the car ended up in a ditch, Estonian news portal Delfi writes (link in Estonian).

District Prosecutor Andrei Voronin informed the court on Thursday that, after more than six months of negotiations, the parties to the criminal case finally reached a compromise, concluding the matter with a plea deal that includes a two-year sentence, of which Vichmann will serve one month.

One day of that sentence was credited as time served due to his earlier detention.

The remainder of his sentence will be suspended on the condition that Vichmann does not commit another intentional crime during a probation period of two years and three months.

The defendant's driver's license will also be suspended for seven months. In addition, he will be fined as well as required to pay court costs.

The agreement was submitted to the court on Thursday and is currently awaiting approval.

--

