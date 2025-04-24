X!

Estonian businessman agrees to 29 days in prison in drunk driving plea deal

News
Estonian businessman Marcel Vichmann.
Estonian businessman Marcel Vichmann. Source: Rauno Volmar/Ekspress Meedia/Scanpix
News

Marcel Vichmann, a businessman caught driving under the influence last spring, accepted a plea deal from the Prosecutor's Office, in which he admitted guilt and agreed to serve a 29-day prison sentence.

Last spring, on the night of International Women's Day, Vichmann was caught driving while under the influence on the Ääsmäe-Haapsalu-Rohuküla Highway. Despite his car rolling only on three wheels and police signaling for him to stop, he continued driving until the car ended up in a ditch, Estonian news portal Delfi writes (link in Estonian).

District Prosecutor Andrei Voronin informed the court on Thursday that, after more than six months of negotiations, the parties to the criminal case finally reached a compromise, concluding the matter with a plea deal that includes a two-year sentence, of which Vichmann will serve one month.

One day of that sentence was credited as time served due to his earlier detention.

The remainder of his sentence will be suspended on the condition that Vichmann does not commit another intentional crime during a probation period of two years and three months.

The defendant's driver's license will also be suspended for seven months. In addition, he will be fined as well as required to pay court costs.

The agreement was submitted to the court on Thursday and is currently awaiting approval.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:47

President sends church foreign influence law back to Riigikogu Updated

15:41

Estonia's Jewish community condemns KOOS leader's hijacking of the Holocaust

15:38

Party funding watchdog to calculate price of Isamaa leader's radio show

15:07

Ott Tänak joint third in Canary Islands rally initial shakedown run

15:06

General: New base repays Defense Forces' long-standing debt to Narva

15:01

Tallink, Viking Line post Q1 losses of tens of millions Updated

14:48

Estonian businessman agrees to 29 days in prison in drunk driving plea deal

14:19

Former PM Andrus Ansip to publish memoirs, rules out return to politics

14:00

Paide puts an end to FC Levadia's 2025 winning streak

13:58

Estonia moves forward with international mine treaty withdrawal

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

22.04

Estonia testing all 120 emergency sirens nationwide for first time ever

23.04

Estonia's population declines for first time in 9 years

23.04

Estonian Defense Forces to build new base in Narva

23.04

Lux Express puts double-decker buses on Tallinn-Tartu route

22.04

New project aims to attract non-Estonian speaking women to work

23.04

EDF Headquarters chief: Russia has gained a lot of courage from US negotiations

09:20

Estonians' second pension pillar funds left sittings in accounts or spent

23.04

New schoolyard norms force experts to speak up in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo