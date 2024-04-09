Seven museums offering free events for Estonian language learners

Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom in Tallinn is prepared to reopen its doors at the first opportunity.
Source: Vabamu
Seven museums across Estonia are offering free educational programs in simple Estonian to help learners develop their language skills.

From April 9, Estonian language learners are welcome to sign up for free events at Vabamu, Estonian Police Museum, TYPA Printing and Paper Art Center, Narva Museum, and A. H. Tammsaare Museum in Vargamäe, in addition to the Estonian Open Air Museum and the University of Tartu Museum. 

Museums in Tallinn, Tartu, Narva, Rakvere, and Järva County are running educational programs in simple Estonian to support adults with limited language skills in learning and practicing Estonian.

The aim is to support beginners in their efforts to understand Estonian through listening and reading tasks, and to encourage them to communicate with each other through simple group activities.

In this way, the educational programs encourage people to continue learning languages.

Language learners can participate in the educational program of the Estonian Open Air Museum and the University of Tartu Museum free of charge until December 2024, and in the educational programs of the other five museums until February 2025.

You can choose the program by theme as well as by date. Each group consists of 10–20 language learners from all over Estonia.

For detailed information on the program of interest and to sign up, visit our foundation's online self-service portal, which can be accessed via this link.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

