Many Tallinn eateries may this summer have to hire staff who lack Estonian skills

News
Front of Mad Murphy's Irish Pub and Grill in Tallinn's Raekoja plats (photo taken 2020).
Front of Mad Murphy's Irish Pub and Grill in Tallinn's Raekoja plats (photo taken 2020). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Bars, restaurants and cafes in Tallinn's Old Town have started their search for seasonal workers well ahead of the summer high season, but a shortage of applicants means they will likely face the choice between either leaving positions unfilled, or hiring wait staff who are not conversant in the Estonian language, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Wednesday.

Gavin Alexander Hardie, manager at the long-established Mad Murphy's Irish pub in Raekoja plats, told AK that, finding service staff had already been a challenge in recent years.

He said: "I've had people who only speak English, and its pretty ok in this bar in particular. We're kind of touristy, right in the center of the old town, so you can get by with just English, especially if you're working on the terrace."

While communication in Estonian is supposed to be ensured at every catering business, not every service worker needs to master the language – in other words some wait staff need to be conversant in the state language.

At Mad Murphy's, four people had responded to a job ad for the upcoming summer season, and all of them in any case could speak Estonian, AK reported.

The Estonian hotel and restaurant association (Eesti Hotellide ja Restoranide Liit) told AK that while the situation is better than it had been during and immediately after the Covid pandemic, a continued workforce crisis has even then brought businesses to the stage where they often have to hire staff who cannot speak Estonia, or potentially face closure.

The association's head, Ain Käpp, told AK: "Certainly given the surge in demand across Estonia during the summer, businesses will eventually find themselves in a real predicament in finding new people, training and employing them."

"A more flexible employment relationship which would allow flexible schedules alongside study might be a solution here," he added.

One, Anisija, who is currently job-hunting, told AK she not see a lack of Estonian language skills as a hindrance.

She said: "I really want to work in the service sector this summer. My Estonian isn't very good, but I'm eager to get a job at Vapiano," referring to the pasta and pizza chain.

"I have a friend who already has a job in the service sector, and their level of Estonian is the same as mine. Language hasn't been a barrier for them and they were simply hired, and have been working for over a year already," Anisija went on.

Wednesday's unusually warm weather had already brought people out on to the terraces at some Tallinn eateries.

Of those who AK spoke too, only a few said they had not encountered service in a language other than Estonian.

The a preference for the local language remained anyway.

One customer, Heidy, said: "I feel more comfortable communicating in Estonian. Certainly if they were to speak Russian, I would either respond in Estonian or leave."

Another, Triinu, told AK: "Elsewhere in the world, people generally speak the local language, as much as they know. I can manage, of course, in various languages, but there are some people who can't, so maybe there should be a bit less of this youth-centric culture in Estonia, to enable everyone to manage."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:31

Authority grants permit to hunt 180 cormorants to study their behavior

09:57

Many Tallinn eateries may this summer have to hire staff who lack Estonian skills

09:44

Glitch-hit state school exams IT system costs ministry €300,000 a year

09:34

Let's get it straight: European Parliament elections in Estonia

09:14

POLITICO: Latvian MEP faces sanctions after breaching MEPs' code of conduct

08:28

Court: Nursipalu tree-felling can continue

07:43

State high schools in northeastern Estonia to hold entrance exams on paper

07:36

Weather to get colder and wetter again Thursday, coming days

10.04

Riigikogu removes tax exemption from Slava Ukraini NGO

10.04

Education ministry: High school exams failure due to human error

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.04

Tallinn to demolish illegally constructed building

10.04

German who learned Estonian: I don't believe in linguistic talent

10.04

Heat records broken in Estonia as temperatures hit 25 degrees

09.04

7 museums offering free events for Estonian language learners

10.04

Supermarket on lemonade tax: Consumer choices are already changing

09.04

AI forcing Estonian universities to rethink study organization

09.04

Estonia could take delivery of new self-propelled howitzers in five years

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo