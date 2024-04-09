Postimees Grupp: Estonia needs longterm plan to support Russian-language media

Estonia's Russian-language media outlets need a longer-term support plan as well as government funding, Toomas Tiivel, CEO at Postimees Grupp, said on Tuesday. This year €1 million was allocated for private media companies.

Tiivel said in the current security situation, the development of independent Russian-language and pro-Estonian media is one of the cheapest ways to contribute to the country's security.

"Postimees had a Russian-language editorial office even before the state support measure came into being, and the state support by no means covers all the editorial costs, but thanks to it we have been able to strengthen the editorial staff and hire additional journalists," Tiivel told ERR.

"In other words, thanks to the support, we have been able to increase our capacity to produce diverse and balanced journalistic content in Russian, but in order to make an even better contribution to the integration of the Russian-speaking population into the Estonian information space, the state should have a longer development plan and financing plan in this respect than one year," he added.

Tiivel said, if the government committed to longer-term planning, then the media company could better plan its activities. Postimees Grupp and its subsidiary Duo Media Networks own several Russian-language portals and radio stations.

He did not say if the company would wind down its Russian-language channels without state support or comment.

Neither did he say whether Postimees Grupp will participate in the Ministry of Culture's new public tender, which is expected to create and publish a cross-media program supporting Estonian cultural diversity in 2024-2025.

Estonia blocked the transmission of Russian TV channels after the start of the fullscale war in Ukraine in 2022.

Procurement financed by European Union

The €450,000 funding comes from the European Social Fund and is intended to raise public awareness on topics related to integration.

"This money stays in the Estonian economy, providing work and payment for our media and production companies as well as creative individuals," said Eda Silberg, undersecretary for Cultural Diversity at the Ministry of Culture.

The ministry is seeking proposals from companies and organizations who want to make diverse and attractive media content that is aimed at maintaining and supporting a cohesive and united society.

Russian language media has already received state support in recent years. In 2022, €1.3 million was allocated to support quality Russian-language journalistic content for Estonia's private media channels, €1 million in 2023, and €1 million in 2024.

AS Postimees Grupp was given €300,000, Delfi Meedia AS with €300,000, Äripäev AS with €212,200, and OÜ Põhjaranniku Kirjastus with €187,800 this year.

ERR also received funding for its English and Russian media services. It was given €1.5 million in 2022, €2 million in 2023 and another €2 million in 2024.

--

