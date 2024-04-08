Exhibition marking 100th anniversary of Surrealism opens at Tartu's ERM

"Surrealism 100. Prague, Tartu and Other Stories…" jointly curated by the Tartu Art Museum and the National Gallery Prague is open to visitors at the Estonian National Museum (ERM) to mark the artistic genre's centenary. It also seeks to shine a light on Central and Eastern European art.

Visitors can see works by the Estonian and Czech surrealists from the 20th and 21st centuries.

ERM said the exhibition starts a dialogue between Czech and Estonian surrealism and this is less surprising than it may initially seem as "the two countries share a complicated history under the influence of the Soviet Union in the 20th century". This has meant the art from Central and Eastern Europe has been left out of the scope of larger narratives.

Outside of Paris, Prague was the most important center of surrealism in Europe during the 20th century: the artists communicated closely with their Parisian counterparts and a programmatic approach was used for surrealism.

The most important authors of the surrealist movement in Prague were Toyen and Jindřich Štyrský from the first generation, Mikuláš Medek, Emila Medková, Josef Istler and Václav Tikal from the second, and Jan Švankmajer and Eva Švankmajerová from the third.

In Estonia, surrealism was approached in a less organized manner. Many artists, such as Eduard Wiiralt and Karin Luts, included surrealist motifs in their works, but they did not dedicate themselves to the movement. Ülo Sooster and certainly Ilmar Malin can be seen as the most consistent surrealist authors in Estonia. The latter was also one of the founders of the surrealist artists' group PARA '89.

Examples of surrealism can also be found in the work of numerous Estonian artists in the 20th century which will also be included in the exhibition.

"Western Europe forcefully tells its own story, and it is time that we on this side of Europe do the same," ERM said in a press release.

Alongside works by Estonian and Czech artists, visitors can also see a print by Salvador Dalí belonging to the Tartu Art Museum, as well as works by such authors associated with the surrealist movement as Luis Buñuel, Max Ernst, Man Ray and Giorgio de Chirico.

"This year marks the 100th anniversary of the surrealist literary and artistic movement, which has offered over the century inspiration to many creators and compelling experiences to wider audiences," said one of the curators, Joanna Hoffmann.

"2024 is also the year when Tartu, the capital of surrealism in Estonia, is the European capital of culture. Therefore it is prudent to tie these two important events together and to celebrate them even more grandly"

The exhibition is part of the main programme of European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 and will be on display until September.

--

